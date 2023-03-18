CM directs measures to combat dengue, coronavirus

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has ordered all necessary measures to be taken to combat dengue and coronavirus.

The CM directed that a comprehensive plan should be implemented to combat dengue, and timely actions be taken while following SOPs. He also instructed that spray pumps and other equipment should be kept functional and special attention be paid to indoor and outdoor surveillance.

A meeting was held in the CM Office on Friday which was attended by Provincial Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education, Dr Javed Akram, Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Dr Jamal Nasir, the chief secretary, Addl IG (Special Branch), secretaries of Health, Environment, Local Government, School Education and others.

The CM asserted that authentic data should be uploaded on the Punjab Information Technology Board's dashboard. The CBC test for dengue diagnosis will be available for Rs 95 and secretaries will be assigned to different areas to monitor the dengue control activities there.

The CM said the situation of coronavirus in Punjab is normal, but people should take precautions to stay safe from it. Citizens who have received the second dose will be given the booster dose.

Moreover, the 22nd meeting of the monitoring authority of Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority was held in the Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education under the chairmanship of the caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram.

The meeting reviewed in detail the steps taken to improve the performance of Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority.

Dr Javed Akram said the proposed act of Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority 2023 has been reviewed in detail and all the decisions of the last meeting of the monitoring authority of Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority have been approved. We are laying siege against the elements involved in the nefarious business of buying and selling.

The elements involved in the heinous business of buying and selling human organs do not deserve any concession. A few days ago, a group involved in the heinous business of buying and selling human organs was arrested in Rawalpindi.

Dr Javed Akram said that the vigilance cell of the Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority should be made more active. Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority is taking strict action against the elements involved in illegal transplantation throughout the province.

All cases against the elements involved in the illegal business of transplantation will be fully pursued in the courts.

A vigorous campaign will be launched against the elements involved in the illegal business of transplantation in Punjab.

In the proposed act of Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority, 2023, the elements involved in illegal transplantation have been given life imprisonment and a minimum sentence of ten years in prison.

