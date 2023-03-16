AVN 66.85 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.04%)
Pemra restrictions hurting TV industry: Justice Faez Isa

  • Says regulator generating massive revenue through licences
BR Web Desk Published 16 Mar, 2023 01:19pm
Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa has said that the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) was destroying the television industry of Pakistan by imposing restrictions on news channels, according to media reports.

While hearing a suo moto case on Wednesday, he also said the regulator was generating massive revenue by giving licences to channels.

Pemra bans broadcast of TV show for 2 weeks

He criticised Pemra for banning broadcast on conduct of judges, describing the move as suppression of media.

Pemra bars broadcasting of content pertaining to conduct of sitting high court, SC judges

He stressed that the Supreme Court was a constitutional regulatory body and not a state institution.

Isa lambasted Pemra for not taking action against foul language used for judges in speeches aired on news channels.

He also urged Pemra to take action on false news but at the same time was of the view that people would simply switch to social media if limitations are imposed on news channels.

Last week, Pemra forbade the broadcasting of any content related to conduct of sitting high court and Supreme Court judges on electronic media with immediate effect.

In a notification, the regulator directed all media houses to refrain from telecasting any content against state institutions.

“Despite repeated directives, satellite television channels are persistently discussing the conduct of honourable judges of superior courts and orchestrating a vilification campaign through airing slanderous allegations,” it said.

According to the notification, airing of any content referring to the conduct of judges or is against the superior judiciary is a violation of PEMRA’s laws and judgements of the apex court.

