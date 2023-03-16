AVN 66.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
BAFL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
DFML 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
DGKC 46.33 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (7.74%)
EPCL 46.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.51%)
FCCL 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.46%)
FFL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.95%)
FLYNG 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.72%)
GGL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
HUBC 70.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.3%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
KEL 2.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 27.41 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (6.86%)
NETSOL 78.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
OGDC 91.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
PAEL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.03%)
PPL 71.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.68%)
PRL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.37%)
SILK 0.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.19%)
SNGP 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.38%)
TELE 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
TRG 112.95 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.94%)
UNITY 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
BR100 4,220 Increased By 25.2 (0.6%)
BR30 15,247 Increased By 120.4 (0.8%)
KSE100 41,874 Increased By 57.6 (0.14%)
KSE30 15,588 Increased By 5.7 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

‘Weights and measures’ fee: Punjab govt collects record tax revenue

Recorder Report Published 16 Mar, 2023 06:01am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Punjab government has collected record tax revenue of Rs27 million in lieu of ‘weights and measures’ fee through e-Pay Punjab, an online system for payment of government taxes.

The application, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Finance Department, registered 7,000 transactions since ‘weights and measures’ integration with e-Pay Punjab in December 2022.

As per the details shared by the PITB on Wednesday, the Punjab Industries Department collects a fee from the owners of petrol pumps, factories and shops for the verification of the standards of ‘weights and measures’. The e-Pay Punjab has also facilitated the process of this fee collection.

Commenting on the achievement, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said that the new services added to e-Pay Punjab would serve to maximise citizen convenience. “At present, citizens can pay 26 taxes of 11 different departments with one click through various channels like internet, mobile banking and ATM using e-Pay Punjab,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab government tax revenue e Pay Punjab Punjab Finance Department Faisal Yousaf

Comments

1000 characters

‘Weights and measures’ fee: Punjab govt collects record tax revenue

Consumer price inflation in Pakistan second highest in South Asia: World Bank

Release / disbursement: Rs399.68bn funds authorised for PSDP

Democracy, fiscal discipline must for uplift, says Dar

Pakistan's ex finance chief Miftah warns against any kind of debt restructuring

Police halt bid to arrest IK on LHC’s order

IK warns of ‘anarchy’ in country

US, Pakistan discuss the whole gamut of energy matters

PSO suggests Rs10/litre levy to avert default

Fuel prices increased

Urea production: Fertiliser plants to get gas till May 31st: ECC

Read more stories