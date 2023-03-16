‘Weights and measures’ fee: Punjab govt collects record tax revenue

LAHORE: The Punjab government has collected record tax revenue of Rs27 million in lieu of ‘weights and measures’ fee through e-Pay Punjab, an online system for payment of government taxes.

The application, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Finance Department, registered 7,000 transactions since ‘weights and measures’ integration with e-Pay Punjab in December 2022.

As per the details shared by the PITB on Wednesday, the Punjab Industries Department collects a fee from the owners of petrol pumps, factories and shops for the verification of the standards of ‘weights and measures’. The e-Pay Punjab has also facilitated the process of this fee collection.

Commenting on the achievement, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said that the new services added to e-Pay Punjab would serve to maximise citizen convenience. “At present, citizens can pay 26 taxes of 11 different departments with one click through various channels like internet, mobile banking and ATM using e-Pay Punjab,” he added.

