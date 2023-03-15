AVN 66.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
Fazl alleges Imran weakening country as part of an agenda

  • PDM chief says Imran has introduced a culture of chaos in Pakistan
BR Web Desk Published March 15, 2023 Updated March 15, 2023 07:12pm
Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) alleged on Wednesday that former prime minister and Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is weakening the country as part of an agenda, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief said that Imran has introduced a culture of chaos in Pakistan to achieve his goals.

“Had any religious party indulged in such activities, it would have been considered terrorism,” he said.

Maulana Fazl called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of Imran Khan, saying that the law should be equal for everyone.

Punjab and Islamabad police had been carrying out an operation in Lahore’s Zaman Park to arrest Imran Khan for two days, but the operation was suspended this morning on the orders of the Lahore High Court.

Fazlur Rehman maintained that Imran Khan had adopted a rebellious approach against the state, stressing that his agenda must not be allowed to succeed.

He also questioned Zalmay Khalilzad's tweet in support of Imran Khan saying that a CIA agent was commenting against the PTI chief's arrest

The PDM head also discussed the upcoming elections in the country and pointed out that the law and order situation in ex-Fata was not favourable. He raised concerns over issues with the census and new voter lists after the merger of Fata.

Fazl emphasized that the economic situation of the country must be considered before making a decision to conduct elections, adding that it must be determined if funds are available for elections.

He concluded his speech by asking whether the government or Imran Khan was the priority.

