AVN 65.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.47%)
BAFL 30.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
BOP 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
DFML 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
DGKC 46.11 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (7.23%)
EPCL 46.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
FCCL 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.99%)
FFL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
FLYNG 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.25%)
GGL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
HUBC 70.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
MLCF 26.39 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.88%)
NETSOL 78.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.46%)
OGDC 92.02 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.35%)
PAEL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
PIBTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
PPL 71.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.28%)
PRL 13.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
TPLP 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
TRG 111.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.3%)
UNITY 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,204 Increased By 9.6 (0.23%)
BR30 15,151 Increased By 24.3 (0.16%)
KSE100 41,783 Decreased By -33 (-0.08%)
KSE30 15,579 Decreased By -3.1 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices rebound after OPEC upgrades China demand outlook

Reuters Published 15 Mar, 2023 10:27am
Follow us

TOKYO: Oil prices rebounded more than 1% on Wednesday, recovering from the previous day’s plunge, as a stronger OPEC outlook on China’s demand helped offset bearish global investor sentiment in the wake of the recent US bank failures.

Brent crude futures climbed 93 cents, or 1.2%, to $78.38 a barrel by 0324 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) gained 96 cents, or 1.4%, to $72.29 a barrel. On Tuesday, the benchmarks fell more than 4% to a three-month low. “The oil market has bounced back on its own after the recent sharp losses,” said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities Co Ltd, adding some investors had taken advantage of the slide to hunt for bargains.

“The OPEC upgrade in Chinese oil demand outlook also lent support, though investors were still concerned over a cascading financial crisis after the recent collapse of US banks,” he said, noting that whether WTI can stay above $70 a barrel is being closely watched.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC on Tuesday further raised its forecast for Chinese oil demand growth in 2023 due to the relaxation of the country’s COVID-19 curbs, although it left the global demand total steady, citing potential downside risks for world growth.

Chinese refineries processed 3.3% more crude in the first two months of 2023 compared with the same period a year earlier, data showed on Wednesday, spurred by fuel export policy and independent refiners processing more in response to improving margins for transportation fuels after Beijing lifted COVID restrictions.

China’s demand recovery is bullish for oil prices, said Stefano Grasso, a senior portfolio manager at 8VantEdge in Singapore.

Oil prices continue slump in fallout from SVB shutdown

“The consensus is that the oil supply-demand balance will tighten in the second half, driven by China rebound, unless a severe global recession hits,” he added.

The failure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank triggered concerns about risks to other banks resulting from the US Federal Reserve’s sharp interest rate hikes over the last year.

That also spurred speculation about whether the central bank could slow the pace of its monetary tightening.

On Tuesday, the US inflation data came in line with expectations, bolstering bets on a smaller interest rate hike by the Fed at its meeting next week.

Meanwhile, US crude oil inventories rose by about 1.2 million barrels in the week ended March 10, in line with a Reuters poll, while fuel stockpiles fell, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

On the supply side, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told Energy Intelligence in an interview on Tuesday the OPEC+ alliance - OPEC and allied oil producers including Russia - will stick to production cuts agreed in October until the end of the year.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) will publish its monthly report later on Wednesday and the US Energy Information Administration will publish weekly inventory data at 10:30 a.m. EDT.

Oil US crude oil Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices rebound after OPEC upgrades China demand outlook

Jul-Jan LSMI output falls 4.40pc YoY

Staff-level deal with IMF ‘within a few days’: PM

Intra-day update: rupee remains under pressure against US dollar

ECC extends sugar export time period to 60 days

ADB Mission says IMF’s 9/10th review should stay on track

KP polls on May 28th amid uncertainty

Punjab, KP: Uncertainty hangs over polls as army shows unavailability

Of recent finance ministers, Dar retained gifts of most value

Crucial energy dialogue with US today

FBR empowers collectors to issue refunds without any monetary limit

Read more stories