AVN 65.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.6%)
BAFL 30.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
BOP 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.34%)
CNERGY 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
DFML 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 43.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.7%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.15%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.24%)
FLYNG 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.24%)
GGL 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.61%)
HUBC 70.59 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.63%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.9%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.63%)
MLCF 25.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
NETSOL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.85%)
OGDC 91.80 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (5.54%)
PAEL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
PPL 71.73 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (4.08%)
PRL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-6.06%)
SNGP 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.79%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.86%)
TPLP 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.37%)
TRG 111.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.53%)
UNITY 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.05%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 2.2 (0.05%)
BR30 15,127 Increased By 116.3 (0.77%)
KSE100 41,816 Increased By 22.6 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,583 Increased By 30.8 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 closes with marginal loss after mixed session

  • Investors waited for positive triggers to make buying decisions.
BR Web Desk Published March 14, 2023 Updated March 14, 2023 07:57pm
Follow us

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) recorded a muted session on Tuesday and the KSE-100 fell marginally owing lack of positive developments.

Investors waited for positive triggers to make buying decisions.

At close on Tuesday, the KSE-100 Index recorded a decrease of 40.42 points or 0.1% to close at 41,816.43.

KSE-100 inches up in optimistic session

Trading kicked off on a mixed note and the marked hit intra-day low in initial hours. At this point, a buying spree erased losses and the index remained range-bound for the remaining part of the session.

Automobile, cement, fertiliser and oil sectors closed with loss while chemical sector and commercial banks ended on a mixed note.

A report from Arif Habib Limited stated that the PSX witnessed a mixed session.

“The benchmark KSE-100 opened in the green but traded both ways as the index remained choppy throughout the trading period as investors opted to remain cautious on account of the further delay in signing the Staff Level Agreement between the government and IMF along with the prevailing political uncertainty crushing investors’ confidence,” it said. “Volumes across the board remained healthy, while the 3rd tier stocks stayed in the limelight.”

A report from Capital Stake stated that the PSX closed a topsy-turvy session on Tuesday flat.

“Indices swayed both ways while volumes contracted from last close,” it said. “Investors remained wary as no positive developments have yet been made regarding IMF deal. Noise on the political front also contributed to the dull trend.”

Volume on the all-share index dropped to 185.3 million from 289.3 million on Monday. The value of shares traded shrank to Rs6.7 billion from Rs10.3 billion recorded in the previous session.

Hascol was the volume leader with 26.7 million shares followed by WorldCall Telecom with 13.1 million shares and Ghani Global Holdings with 13.1 million shares.

Shares of 319 companies were traded on Tuesday, of which 113 registered an increase, 184 recorded a fall and 22 remained unchanged.

PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE100 index KSE companies listed on PSX companies listed on the PSX Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) KSE index

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 closes with marginal loss after mixed session

Remarks on woman judge: Islamabad court suspends Imran’s arrest warrant

KPK governor announces assembly elections for May 28: report

Rupee continues to decline, settles at 282.29 against US dollar

Lotte Chemical temporarily shuts operations, citing raw material shortage

Another increase: Honda Atlas jacks up car prices by up to Rs1 million

COAS visits Pak-Afghan border, reiterates Army's resolve to eliminate terrorism

China’s Sunwalk Group to invest $2bn in Pakistan’s optical fiber network: Federal Minister Syed Amin-ul Haque

Hascol’s worst problems are behind it, says chief as company announces steps to restructure Rs54bn debt

No elections until justice is done to Nawaz Sharif: Maryam

Facebook-parent Meta to lay off 10,000 employees in second round of job cuts

Read more stories