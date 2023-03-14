AVN 65.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.85%)
BAFL 30.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
CNERGY 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
DFML 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.41%)
DGKC 43.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.6%)
EPCL 47.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.82%)
FFL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.41%)
FLYNG 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.24%)
GGL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.98%)
HUBC 70.82 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.96%)
HUMNL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.38%)
KAPCO 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 25.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.55%)
MLCF 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
NETSOL 78.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.52%)
OGDC 91.80 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (5.54%)
PAEL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PIBTL 3.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 71.80 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (4.18%)
PRL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.06%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-5.05%)
SNGP 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.46%)
TELE 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.1%)
TPLP 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.35%)
TRG 111.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.68%)
UNITY 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
BR100 4,206 Increased By 14 (0.33%)
BR30 15,187 Increased By 176.1 (1.17%)
KSE100 41,865 Increased By 71.6 (0.17%)
KSE30 15,601 Increased By 49.3 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Wawrinka outlasts Rune to reach Indian Wells round of 16

AFP Published 14 Mar, 2023 02:00pm
Follow us

INDIAN WELLS: Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka scored a win for the old guard Monday, beating 19-year-old seventh seed Holger Rune 6-2, 6-7 (5/7), 7-5 to reach the fourth round at Indian Wells.

A former world number three now ranked 100th, Wawrinka has had two left knee and two left foot surgeries since he reached the Indian Wells and Roland Garros finals in 2017.

At 37, he had 18 years on his opponent, but he avenged a first-round defeat to the Dane at the Paris Masters in November, where Rune saved three match points to launch his run to a first Masters title.

It looked like the young Dane, ranked eighth in the world, might pull off a similar comeback when he saved a match point and broke Wawrinka in the ninth game of the second set.

Rune clawed back from 5-2 down in the second-set tiebreaker to force a third set, but Wawrinka dictated the pace using his trademark backhand to good effect.

The Swiss, who won the Australian Open in 2014, the French Open in 2015 and the US Open in 2016, finished with 12 aces and didn’t face a break point in the final set.

He broke Rune in the penultimate game and served out the victory in two hours and 40 minutes – and more than an hour after his first match point.

“I should have won the match way before,” Wawrinka said. “I started feeling nervous and hesitated a little bit. He came back in the match. He is an amazing player, a young player.

“But it is special to keep winning. I really enjoy the second seek atmosphere,” said Wawrinka , who has reached quarter-finals in Marseille and Rotterdam this year.

Wimbledon champion Rybakina reaches Indian Wells 4th round

“It was important to stay there mentally because I am playing well. All my career I know only one way: to keep fighting, working pushing myself and stay positive.”

Wawrinka will fight for a quarter-final berth against another young talent in 21-year-old Italian Jannik Sinner, who beat France’s Adrian Mannarino 7-6 (9/7), 6-4.

Stan Wawrinka

Comments

1000 characters

Wawrinka outlasts Rune to reach Indian Wells round of 16

Mar-Sept key imports: govt needs $8.5bn

Intra-day update: rupee registers decline against US dollar

‘Hascol’s worst problems are behind it’ says chief as it announces steps to restructure Rs54bn debt

Lahore is most polluted city, Chad worst among countries

Moody’s downgrades Signature Bank to junk, places six US banks under review

Oil prices fall $1 as SVB collapse spooks financial markets

US help to be sought for clinching IMF bailout

WB links release of $400m to GST dispute settlement

Non-return of 16 luxury cars by cabinet members irks austerity panel

15.8m households in Punjab to get wheat flour free of cost

Read more stories