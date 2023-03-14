AVN 66.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.81%)
Saquib Ahmad to now head SAP Pakistan, Iraq & Afghanistan

Recorder Report Published 14 Mar, 2023 03:18am
KARACHI: Saquib Ahmad, Country Managing Director of SAP Pakistan & Afghanistan, has been given additional charge to lead SAP Iraq.

He assumed his additional role as the Managing Director Pakistan, Iraq and Afghanistan with effect from March 2023.

The new role and added responsibility are a result of Saquib’s outstanding performance. He has played a strong leadership role in transforming Pakistan’s public and private sector enterprises into digitally driven entities.

The announcement came soon after the visit of Ahmed Al-Faifi, the Senior Vice President & Managing Director of Middle East and Africa North to Pakistan. During his visit, Al-Faifi met with key government and public sector officials including Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC), and Mazhar Ali Shah, Secretary Pakistan Railways.

Ahmed Al-Faifi in a message on the company’s internal board congratulated Saquib on his continuous dedication to bringing SAP to new heights. He commended Saquib’s efforts to achieve company goals and contribute to SAP growth in Pakistan.

Ahmed Al-Faifi stated, “SAP is proud to have a dedicated leader like Saquib Ahmad, to look after Iraq along with continuing his role to lead Pakistan and Afghanistan. Saquib has been phenomenal in contributing to the growth of the company and has been delivering outstanding results. He will be working with the Government and private sector in Iraq, for the digitalization of various sectors.

Saquib Ahmad joined SAP Pakistan in 2017. Before joining SAP, he was the Sales and Business Development Director at Oracle-Pakistan and Afghanistan. Previously, he was the Country Director for Pakistan and Afghanistan for Comptel. He began his career with Nokia-Siemens, where he held a variety of roles, including the Sales Director for Middle East.

