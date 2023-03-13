Recovery of actual gas cost: Petroleum Div proposes amendments to law

ISLAMABAD: Petroleum Division has proposed amendments to the Natural Gas (Development Surcharge) Ordinance, aimed at recovery of actual cost of gas, and to penalize defaulting consumers, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

The Natural Gas (Development Surcharge), Ordinance, 1967 was promulgated for levy and collection of a development surcharge on natural gas and for matters connected therewith.

The Gas Development Surcharge (GDS) is essentially a differential margin of sale price and prescribed price of the natural gas meaning thereby that this differential margin will emerge when sale price exceeds the prescribed price. The net proceeds of GDS so collected under the Ordinance and Rules are being transferred to the provinces under the NFC Award 1990.

The Ordinance has gone through a number of amendments from time to time since its enactment in 1967.

Petroleum Division argues that with the passage of time and evolving conditions, especially after establishment of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) under OGRA Ordinance, 2002 many of the functions exercised by the Petroleum Division stand devolved to OGRA. These functions primarily include determination and notification of gas producer and consumer sale prices being performed by Petroleum Division prior to OGRA.

Although amendments were made in the GDS Ordinance and the rules from time to time to cater for the changed circumstances but it could not be done in totality which has led to generation of audit paras by Directorate General of Audit Petroleum & Natural Resources. These audit paras normally question the liberty of the gas companies for payment of GDS and interest thereon in the absence of time limit specified in the Ordinance and Rules.

In addition, a new phenomenon has emerged during past many years whereby in the absence of adequate raise in consumer gas sale prices, the differential margin between sale prices and the prescribed prices is resulting in negative GDS whereas the existing law doesn’t cover such scenario.

Similarly, gas selling companies listed in schedule of the Ordinance adjust/ offset the negative differential margin against payments from sectors where the sale price is greater than the prescribed price or simply where the positive differential margin emerges.

Petroleum Division, in its proposal, has also argued that a backlog of GDS payables (Principal and interest/LPS) have accumulated towards power plants due to circular debt.

The issue has been discussed a number of times in the meetings of Public Accounts Committees and it was advised that appropriate amendments to the existing GDS law should be made to enforce the recoveries and consequential punitive measures.

In order to address the anomalies in the present GDS law, Petroleum Division has suggested certain amendments which have following salient features: (i) definitions for ‘sale price’ and ‘prescribed price’ have been amended in view of fact that these are now under the ambit of OGRA Ordinance, 2002 and the rules made there under; (ii) definition for ‘negative differential margin’ and ‘late payment surcharge’ have been added to wriggle out of the issues being faced by the gas companies when their sale prices are lower than the prescribed prices.

The GDS on this account would not be chargeable as well as it would not attract LPS; (iii) Gas companies have been authorized to net-off ‘positive differential margin’ with ‘negative differential margin’ while remaining within same financial year in cases when gas companies are advised to sell gas at a lower sale price than the actual cost of gas or prescribed price resulting into negative GDS; (iv) penalty for disconnection of gas supply to dedicated consumers who consistently default in payment of GDS liability.

In view of the existing anomalies, Petroleum Division has submitted the following proposals for consideration and approval by the competent forum: (i) in principal approval may be granted for the proposed amendments as per the draft Bill “The Natural Gas (Development Surcharge) Amendment Act, 2023” in terms of Rule 16(1)(a) of the Rules of Business, 1973; and (ii) Law Division to vet the proposed draft Bill “The Natural Gas (Development Surcharge ) Amendment Act, 2023” in terms of Rules 27 (2) and (3) of the Rules of Business, 1973.

