Standard gas/RLNG supply contracts: Ogra holds hearing to consider petitions of SNGPL, SSGC for amendment

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Monday held a public hearing to consider petitions of gas companies — the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) — for amendment in standard gas/RLNG supply contracts for domestic and commercial use.

The federal government through its inter-ministerial committee for energy conservation has decided that in order to save gas, conical baffle shall be added to geysers and the new geysers to be installed shall have conical baffles already placed in it.

In compliance with the directives of the federal government, the SNGPL and SSGCL have requested the authority for amendment in standard gas/RLNG supply contracts for domestic and commercial use.

Consumers, interveners, general public and interest persons and parties furnished their comments, interventions and attended the meeting.

“The federal government has decided to install conical baffles in geysers to ensure less consumption of gas. Under this decision, the Sui Northern and Sui Southern Gas Companies have requested OGRA to amend their contracts for the supply of natural gas and RLNG for domestic and commercial use,” spokesman Imran Ghaznavi said.

Gas water geysers without a device conical baffles consumes more gas and increase gas bills. The gas companies in its efforts to serve its consumers better and reduce their gas bills in winters has developed a conical baffle to be inserted in fuel gas pipe of geysers which reduce gas consumption up to 25 percent. The company recommends its consumers to install conical baffles in their geysers and save gas bills.

