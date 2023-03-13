Amir Muqam discusses KP situation with PM

LAHORE: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Engineer Amir Muqam called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, here Sunday and apprised him about the political situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other matters.

During the meeting, the issues pertaining to the National Heritage and Culture Division also came under discussion. They also exchanged views on the overall political situation of the country and other issues of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister directed for expediting the public contact campaign and effective utilization of the digital technology with responsibility in this regard.

The PM also appreciated the steps taken by Amir Muqam for strengthening of PML-N in the province at the grassroots level.

On the other hand, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, while addressing the PML- N workers said that democratic and political stability is inevitable for progress and development of the country.

Saad said political workers have to put their efforts for improving the living standard of common man. He said that PML-N leadership is busy in solving issues of masses.

Talking about economic policies of PTI Chief, he said general public are still suffering from imprudent economic policies.

