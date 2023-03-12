AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
Weather turning hot in Sindh

Recorder Report Published 12 Mar, 2023 05:55am
KARACHI: The weather has begun to turn hot in the southern parts of the country, as a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius was recorded in Sindh on Saturday, the Met Office said.

According to the office, hot weather is likely to scorch plains in the province during daytime. Dry weather may continue elsewhere in the country.

However, partly cloudy weather with isolated rainfall is expected in places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

“Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is likely to enter upper and western parts of the country tonight,” the Met Office said.

The maximum temperature (39 degrees) was recorded in Shaheed Benazirabad and Mithi, followed by 38 degrees in Dadu, Sakrand, Tando Jam, Chhor and Thatta.

