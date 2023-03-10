AVN 65.95 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
BAFL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
BOP 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.86%)
CNERGY 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.47%)
DFML 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.03%)
DGKC 42.92 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.56%)
EPCL 46.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.94%)
FCCL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.17%)
FFL 5.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.5%)
GGL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.67%)
HUBC 75.94 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.32%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2%)
KAPCO 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
KEL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 25.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.35%)
NETSOL 79.24 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.46%)
OGDC 87.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.8%)
PAEL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.14%)
PIBTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.84%)
PPL 70.41 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.8%)
PRL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.48%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (11.22%)
SNGP 42.01 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.04%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (11.53%)
TPLP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TRG 113.41 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.18%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.89%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.15%)
BR100 4,168 Increased By 41.1 (0.99%)
BR30 14,949 Increased By 243.2 (1.65%)
KSE100 41,586 Increased By 226.6 (0.55%)
KSE30 15,663 Increased By 72.8 (0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

842 degrees conferred on students by Ziauddin University

Recorder Report Published 10 Mar, 2023 03:46am
Follow us

KARACHI: Ziauddin University on Thursday awarded 842 degrees to the graduating students for various disciplines at the Convocation 2023, held at the Family Park adjacent to Ziauddin University.

At the Convocation 2023 of Ziauddin University, graduating students were conferred degrees in various disciplines including medicine, dentistry, PharmD, physical therapy, occupational therapy, medical technology, biomedical engineering, civil engineering, electrical engineering technology, software engineering, electrical engineering, biotechnology, business administration, biomedical engineering technology, civil engineering technology, communications & media studies, digital media marketing, audiology & speech language therapy, ultrasonography, nursing, BEd, healthcare management, MS, MD, MPhil and PhD.

As a chief guest of the degree conferring ceremony, appreciating the efforts of all the graduating students, Provincial Minister of Local Government, Housing Town Planning & Public Health Engineering Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said, “I know the road hasn’t been easy, but your efforts have paid off, and you are now equipped with the knowledge and skills to face the challenges that lay ahead. Your achievements are a testament to your commitment and determination to succeed.”

“Higher education is undoubtedly the key solution to all our problems as no society can develop without it. Therefore, the first priority of the government should be the promotion of higher education. It is imperative for students to continue learning and never give up being successful, professional, and progressing in life,” he further added.

Addressing the convocation, the Chancellor of Ziauddin University, Dr Asim Hussain congratulated the graduating students. He acknowledged their success saying, “It is a matter of great privilege and honour for me to welcome you all to the convocation of 2023.

As you embark on your journey after graduation, do not be afraid to face obstacles and let your passion drive you toward success. Character-building is the most important aspect of education, and our faculty has worked hard to provide the best environment for our students.’’—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

higher education Ziauddin University Dr Asim Hussain Convocation 2023 of Ziauddin University

Comments

1000 characters

842 degrees conferred on students by Ziauddin University

IMF review has taken longer than it should have

Foreign assistance: $20.073bn undisbursed balance as of end Sept 2022: EAD

Economic support by Gulf countries: Pakistan hopes for positive outcome: FO

Cabinet approves Hajj and National Clean Air policies

COAS briefed about CPEC security steps

SMEs: CCP recommends new law

Import via Gwadar Port: Passco directed to transport wheat under G2G arrangements

Neelum-Jhelum surcharge: PAC directs PD to refund additional amount to masses

ADB’s IED rates tech aid for supporting economic corridor successful, relevant

Flood telemetry system: master plan readied

Read more stories