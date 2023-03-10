842 degrees conferred on students by Ziauddin University

KARACHI: Ziauddin University on Thursday awarded 842 degrees to the graduating students for various disciplines at the Convocation 2023, held at the Family Park adjacent to Ziauddin University.

At the Convocation 2023 of Ziauddin University, graduating students were conferred degrees in various disciplines including medicine, dentistry, PharmD, physical therapy, occupational therapy, medical technology, biomedical engineering, civil engineering, electrical engineering technology, software engineering, electrical engineering, biotechnology, business administration, biomedical engineering technology, civil engineering technology, communications & media studies, digital media marketing, audiology & speech language therapy, ultrasonography, nursing, BEd, healthcare management, MS, MD, MPhil and PhD.

As a chief guest of the degree conferring ceremony, appreciating the efforts of all the graduating students, Provincial Minister of Local Government, Housing Town Planning & Public Health Engineering Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said, “I know the road hasn’t been easy, but your efforts have paid off, and you are now equipped with the knowledge and skills to face the challenges that lay ahead. Your achievements are a testament to your commitment and determination to succeed.”

“Higher education is undoubtedly the key solution to all our problems as no society can develop without it. Therefore, the first priority of the government should be the promotion of higher education. It is imperative for students to continue learning and never give up being successful, professional, and progressing in life,” he further added.

Addressing the convocation, the Chancellor of Ziauddin University, Dr Asim Hussain congratulated the graduating students. He acknowledged their success saying, “It is a matter of great privilege and honour for me to welcome you all to the convocation of 2023.

As you embark on your journey after graduation, do not be afraid to face obstacles and let your passion drive you toward success. Character-building is the most important aspect of education, and our faculty has worked hard to provide the best environment for our students.’’—PR

