Pakistan

Govt asks officials to ensure adequate supply of commodities during Ramazan

Recorder Report Published 21 Feb, 2023 05:58am
LAHORE: The Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skills Development (ICI&SD) Department of Punjab has issued instructions to all commissioners and deputy commissioners of the province to make contingency plans to ensure uninterrupted supply of food items and to keep prices stable in the month of Ramazan.

According to details, the Secretary ICI&SD Department Punjab Ehsan Bhutta has said that all the deputy commissioners of the province have been asked to review the supply chain so that the prices of essential commodities remain stable during the holy month of Ramazan.

Bhutta further said that all the district administrations of the Punjab were asked for their suggestions for setting up ‘Sasta Ramadan Bazaars’ during Ramadan, as a result of which suggestions were made by the deputy commissioners of Punjab for setting up 311 Ramazan bazaars.

Ehsan Bhutta also informed that the Agriculture, Food, Livestock & Dairy Development Departments have also been instructed to submit their proposals for the availability of flour, sugar, fruits, chicken and eggs at low prices during Ramazan.

However, after receiving the proposals, they will be sent to the committee formed by the Chief Minister of Punjab and the committee itself will give the final approval of the proposals.

