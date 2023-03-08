AVN 65.22 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.22%)
Projects of INGOs: Senate panel calls for enhanced coordination with provinces

Zaheer Abbasi Published 08 Mar, 2023 06:20am
ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Economic Affairs Division wanted increased coordination with the provinces with regard to projects of the INGOs and also sought a detailed briefing from the Ministry of Interior with regard to security issues pertaining to the INGOs working in Pakistan.

The meeting of the committee presided over by Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman said that as the projects of the INGOs are implemented in the provinces, therefore, inputs of the provinces should be taken and accommodated.

The committee also directed the Interior Ministry to highlight details of security issues pertaining to the NGOs in the context of overall security in the country.

At the outset, the committee also adopted a unanimous resolution to express solidarity with victims of the floods and extend gratitude towards contributions from the international community was passed in a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on the EAD.

Representatives of the Ministry of Interior and the Punjab Government were present as well. Issues taken up entailed details of foreign-funded INGOs and NGOs working in Pakistan and recommendations on the budgetary proposals of the ministry related to the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).

Deliberating over foreign-funded INGOs and NGOs working in Pakistan, the committee was of the view that all-out efforts must be made to ensure that transparency of the process of confidence building between Pakistan and its friends that have stood with it in time of need may be strengthened.

The committee was assured of the EAD’s commitment towards transparency and it said that in order to ensure this a third-party audit of all donations and grants is conducted on a regular basis.

Discussing the INGO policy 2013, the committee was informed that 1,220 applications were received, out of which, 667 were approved and 213 applications were regretted. 340 applications are currently being reviewed against the new policy.

The chairman of the committee inquired the reason for allocating a very small percentage to climate change, despite the magnanimity of the issue. He was informed that it was asserted that according to the NGO Policy 2022,

The committee was informed that in most cases donor agencies decide their main area of focus, however, the EAD does possess the ability to recommend areas of need. The need for provinces to coordinate with the Centre was emphasized, since the job is made easy if projects and areas of focus are identified by the host country.

Revealing the salient features of the procedure of MOU according to the NGO Policy 2022, the committee was informed that the whole process will be conducted online, providing all stakeholders complete access to documentation and other paraphernalia associated with the application.

Discussing allocation of donations during the floods, the committee directed that details of rescue and rehabilitation efforts may be submitted to the committee. It also recommended that the NDMA and the PDMA (Balochistan and Sindh) may be invited for details in the next meeting.

Representative of the Punjab government was told to share details revocation of registrations, if any and the reasons thereof.

