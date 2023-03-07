AVN 65.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
BAFL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.54%)
BOP 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.36%)
CNERGY 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
DFML 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.24%)
DGKC 42.01 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.44%)
EPCL 47.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.59%)
FFL 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.42%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.92%)
GGL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HUBC 72.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.14%)
KAPCO 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-11.01%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 25.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
MLCF 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.44%)
NETSOL 77.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
OGDC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.02%)
PAEL 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.22%)
PIBTL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
PPL 68.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.49%)
PRL 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
SILK 0.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.03%)
TPLP 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.75%)
TRG 112.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.15%)
UNITY 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
BR100 4,103 Decreased By -5.7 (-0.14%)
BR30 14,535 Decreased By -58.8 (-0.4%)
KSE100 41,335 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.24%)
KSE30 15,527 Decreased By -48.7 (-0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro zone bond yields drop ahead of Powell testimony

Reuters Published 07 Mar, 2023 03:22pm
Follow us

Euro zone short-dated bond yields dropped after hitting fresh multi-year highs the day before as investors await Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony later in the session.

Powell’s speech, due at 1500 GMT, might shape expectations for US monetary policy ahead of the FOMC meeting on 21-22 March, after Fed officials sent some dovish signals.

Germany’s 2-year yield, most sensitive to changes in policy rates expectations, dropped 6 bps to 3.249%.

At his last press conference, Powell said confidently a “disinflationary process” had begun, showing a “gratifying” corner had been turned even as he pledged the central bank’s fight against rising prices was not over.

Euro zone bond yields drop ahead of Fed Powell testimony

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said last week the Fed should stick with “steady” quarter-point rate increases to limit economic risks.

Germany’s 10-year yield, the bloc’s benchmark, dropped 7.5 bps to 2.651%.

Italy’s 10-year bond yield fell 10 bps to 4.45%.

Euro zone government bond

Comments

1000 characters

Euro zone bond yields drop ahead of Powell testimony

3rd successive gain: rupee settles at 277.87 against US dollar

Imran Khan never made request to meet COAS: Fawad Chaudhry

IMF temporarily hikes limits on members’ annual, cumulative access to its resources

Afghan delegation to visit Pakistan soon: Khawaja Asif

Pakistan’s fintech Trukkr says it has raised $6.4mn in seed funding

China’s Xi Jinping slams US-led ‘suppression’

Sri Lanka president says China agrees to restructure loans

US wants hike in global crude output, including from OPEC: official

PSM privatization: PM grills PC for its failure to satisfy potential buyers

Jul-Nov period: Nepra allows imposition of power surcharges

Read more stories