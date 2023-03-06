AVN 65.08 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (3.04%)
BAFL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.96%)
BOP 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.96%)
DGKC 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.64%)
EPCL 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.83%)
FCCL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.16%)
FFL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
FLYNG 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.29%)
HUBC 72.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.75%)
KEL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.66%)
MLCF 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
NETSOL 77.60 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.6%)
OGDC 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.59%)
PAEL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
PIBTL 3.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.99 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (3.41%)
PRL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-5.32%)
SNGP 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (16.67%)
TPLP 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.76%)
TRG 112.15 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.4%)
UNITY 12.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,108 Increased By 5.6 (0.14%)
BR30 14,594 Increased By 76.7 (0.53%)
KSE100 41,434 Increased By 97.3 (0.24%)
KSE30 15,576 Decreased By -7.8 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro zone bond yields drop ahead of Fed Powell testimony

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2023 01:53pm
Follow us

Euro zone government bond yields fell on Monday as market focus shifted to the US ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony on Tuesday and job data on Friday.

China set a modest target for growth this year, triggering expectations for a possible adverse impact on the bloc’s economy and reviving some hopes about a potential slowdown in the pace of European Central Bank rate hikes.

Italy’s 10-year bond yield fell as much as 10.5 bps to 4.44%, with the spread between Italian and German 10-year yields tightening to 177 bps.

Euro zone yields edge down from highest levels in over a decade

Germany’s 10-year yield dropped 6 bps to 2.656%.

Euro zone government bond

Comments

1000 characters

Euro zone bond yields drop ahead of Fed Powell testimony

Intra-day update: rupee up against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 retreats after early-morning gains

At least 9 killed, several injured in Balochistan’s Bolan blast

Toshakhana case: court dismisses Imran's plea seeking suspension of arrest warrant

Afghan universities reopen but women still barred

PM urges global community to address 'unsustainable debt burden' of poor countries

Ghandhara Nissan shuts plant till March 10 due to 'insufficient inventory levels'

Russia works to ease visa regime for India, other countries

CPEC power projects: China concerned over payment issues

Poor nations’ leaders unleash anger, despair

Read more stories