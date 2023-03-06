AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (5.05%)
BAFL 32.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.27%)
BOP 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.28%)
DFML 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.78%)
DGKC 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.3%)
EPCL 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
FFL 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
FLYNG 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
GGL 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.78%)
HUBC 72.87 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.52%)
HUMNL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.33%)
KAPCO 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.91%)
LOTCHEM 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.05%)
MLCF 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.17%)
NETSOL 79.35 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (5.94%)
OGDC 88.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.21%)
PIBTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.24%)
PPL 71.40 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (5.5%)
PRL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.53%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.13%)
SNGP 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.03%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (16.67%)
TPLP 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.14%)
TRG 115.20 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (4.16%)
UNITY 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.95%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 4,143 Increased By 40.2 (0.98%)
BR30 14,811 Increased By 293.9 (2.02%)
KSE100 41,725 Increased By 387.8 (0.94%)
KSE30 15,690 Increased By 106.4 (0.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi Arabia raises Arab Light crude price to Asia for 2nd month in April

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2023 10:47am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Top crude exporter Saudi Arabia raised prices for the flagship Arab light crude it sells to Asia for a second month in April, to $2.50 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average, Aramco said on Sunday night.

The price hike - 50 cents a barrel higher than the March official selling prices - was in line with a Reuters survey, as signs of an economic rebound in China raised expectation for a pickup in fuel demand from the world’s top oil importer.

China set a modest economic growth target of around 5% for this year at its annual National People’s Congress.

The world’s second-largest economy posted one of its weakest performances in decades last year when gross domestic product grew by just 3%.

Saudi Arabia set its official selling price (OSP) for Arab Heavy, a medium sour crude containing more sulphur than Arab Light, at 75 cents a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average, up $2.5 a barrel from March.

The market had been expecting a lower price setting, with the Reuters survey predicting an increase of about $1 per barrel.

The price hike came as several new refineries will soon come online, which would lead to supply tightness, especially considering Saudi’s production of Arab Heavy is smaller than other crudes, said a Singapore-based oil trader.

Heavier grades, such as Arab Medium and Arab Heavy, comprise about 30% of Saudi’s total crude oil capacity.

PetroChina is preparing to start its 400,000 barrels-per-day refinery in the southern Chinese province Guangdong, which has been designed to refine heavier grades such as Arab Heavy.

Meanwhile, Kuwait is expected to reduce crude exports, primarily the medium sour Kuwait Export Crude (KEC), and crank up oil product shipments as its Al Zour refinery is set to run at full capacity later this year.

Any cut in exports of KEC, which is of similar quality to Arab Heavy, would tighten supplies and support prices for medium sour crude.

Saudi Arabia raises price for March Arab Light crude to Asia: sources

For other regions, Saudi set its Arab Light OSP to northwest Europe at $1 a barrel above ICE Brent for April, 50 cents a barrel higher than its price for March.

The Arab Light crude OSP for the Mediterranean region was raised by 30 cents to 80 cents a barrel versus ICE Brent for April from the previous month.

aramco Saudi Arabia MENA Kuwait Export Crude Asian fuel oil Saudi Arabia's stock Arab Light crude

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi Arabia raises Arab Light crude price to Asia for 2nd month in April

At least 9 killed, several injured in Balochistan’s Bolan blast

Intra-day update: rupee makes significant gain against US dollar

LHC hears Imran's bail pleas in Toshakhana, other cases today

CPEC power projects: China concerned over payment issues

PM urges global community to address 'unsustainable debt burden' of poor countries

Poor nations’ leaders unleash anger, despair

Afghan universities reopen but women still barred

Economic and investment sectors: PM, Qatari ruler discuss furthering cooperation

QIA CEO discusses investment proposals with PM

Army decides to solarise its cantonments

Read more stories