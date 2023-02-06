AVN 67.05 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.84%)
BAFL 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.01%)
BOP 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.67%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.89%)
DFML 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.97%)
DGKC 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.36%)
EPCL 46.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
FCCL 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.02%)
FFL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
FLYNG 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
HUBC 67.54 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1%)
HUMNL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.05%)
KAPCO 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.09%)
LOTCHEM 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.64%)
MLCF 21.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.07%)
NETSOL 86.06 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (2.94%)
OGDC 92.38 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (7.54%)
PAEL 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
PIBTL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PPL 80.15 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (7.61%)
PRL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.56%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.26%)
SNGP 43.47 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (7.6%)
TELE 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.19%)
TPLP 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.73%)
TRG 114.88 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.11%)
UNITY 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,124 Increased By 87 (2.16%)
BR30 14,930 Increased By 518.1 (3.59%)
KSE100 41,191 Increased By 719.6 (1.78%)
KSE30 15,494 Increased By 331.4 (2.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi Arabia raises price for March Arab Light crude to Asia: sources

Reuters Published February 6, 2023 Updated February 6, 2023 05:23pm
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, raised prices for its flagship crude for Asian buyers for the first time in six months amid an expectation of oil demand recovery, especially from China.

The official selling price (OSP) for March-loading Arab Light to Asia was raised by 20 cents a barrel from February to $2.00 a barrel over Oman/Dubai quotes, people familiar with the matter said on Monday, beating the previous market forecast of a 30 cent cut.

"The OSP is quite unexpected. I think it indicates that Saudi is bullish on oil demand," said a Singapore-based oil trader.

Oil falls about 3pc as strong US jobs data prompt interest rate concerns

The International Energy Agency's Executive Director Fatih Birol expects about half of the growth in global oil demand this year will come from China.

Analysts and traders have forecast China's oil demand to rebound from March alongside an economic recovery and the conclusion of a peak in COVID-19 infections in the country.

The OSP for Arab Extra Light was reduced by $1.30 to $2.25 a barrel over Oman/Dubai quotes, and for Arab Medium and Arab Heavy they were both increased by 50 cents to $1.60 a barrel and minus $1.75 a barrel, respectively.

Crude Oil Saudi Arabia Oil prices

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi Arabia raises price for March Arab Light crude to Asia: sources

KSE-100 jumps over 700 points amid return of positive sentiment

Second hike in two weeks: Honda Atlas jacks up car prices by up to Rs550,000

Govt projection of achieving $3bn current account surplus in FY23 ‘unrealistic’: PBC

IHC bars Sindh, Balochistan police from taking action against Sheikh Rashid

Govt schedules All Parties Conference for February 9

Kohinoor Textile board recommends buyback of 30 million ordinary shares

Islamabad police say security being improved at F-9 Park after rape incident

Major earthquake hits Turkey, Syria; hundreds dead, many trapped

Tariff of indigenous gas-run CPPs likely to be reviewed

Read more stories