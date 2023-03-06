AVN 63.81 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.03%)
Mar 06, 2023
KMU conducts test for admissions to allied health sciences

Recorder Report Published 06 Mar, 2023 06:22am
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar conducted special centralized tests here for admissions in various BS programs.

A total of 796 candidates participated in the said test. The result of the test will be declared within 48 hours which can be seen on the official website of KMU (http://cat.kmu.edu.pk).

The test was conducted in KMU main Campus Peshawar in which 796 students participated. For admission to all allied health sciences programs affiliated to KMU, it is mandatory for every student to appear in KMU-CAT.

KMU vice-chancellor Prof Dr. Zia ul Haq said that the purpose of conducting this test was to save the future of those students aspiring for admission in allied health sciences programs who, for whatever reason were not able to participate in the previous tests of KMU and now they were facing difficulties in admissions to KMU-affiliated institutes.

He said that private institutes of allied health sciences affiliated to KMU are our main stakeholders, so protecting their interests and solving their problems is our top priority. He said that the decision to hold the recent special KMU-CAT was taken on the request of the private sector, which would give them an opportunity to fill their vacant seats. The vice-chancellor said that the peaceful and transparent conduct of the test is a testament to the hard work and professionalism of the entire staff of KMU.

He said that various fields of allied health sciences are of fundamental importance in the health system that is the reason KMU is taking all possible steps to improve the quality of these disciplines.

