Mar 05, 2023
PM wants promotion of Pak-US trade, investment relations

Recorder Report Published 05 Mar, 2023
LAHORE: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has asked the Pakistani Mission in Washington and the authorities in Pakistan to extend full cooperation to the American investors.

“Pakistan values its mutually beneficial ties with the United States and is determined to further enhance its trade and investment in multi-dimensional fields, including IT, agriculture and industry,” the premier said while talking to Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan who called on him in Lahore on Saturday.

The prime minister directed the envoy to identify further avenues of collaboration to promote Pak-US trade and investment. He underscored that the government is working on a priority basis to further ease trade and investment-related rules and regulations. The ambassador briefed the prime minister about the performance of Pakistan’s mission in the US.

