UC 4 Gulshan-e-Hadeed: JI sees rigging as PPP ‘wins’ after recounting

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has accused the Pakistan People Party government in Sindh of ‘fascism’ and making mockery of electoral process.

Talking at Idara Noor-e-Haq he accused the returning officer and district returning officer of rigging while recounting of ballot papers in Union Council 4 of Gulshan-e-Hadeed.

He alleged that DRO and the RO expressed loyalty to the PPP as recounting was carried out despite the fact that the ballot bags were found already torn. He claimed that the officers failed to provide the data of remaining ballot papers.

He said that the UC won by the JI by 165 votes was presented to the PPP with a fake margin of 53 votes as only those votes were rejected which had been cast in the favour of the JI.

He said that the JI had been complaining to the Election Commission of Pakistan about the post-poll rigging in the name of recounting but unfortunately the commission failed to take notice of the corrupt practice.

He said that the JI is going to stage a ‘decisive sit-in’ against the post-poll rigging.

