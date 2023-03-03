Moody’s unit revises outlook to negative for Adani Ports, Adani Total Gas

NEW DELHI: Ratings agency Moody’s unit ICRA on Friday revised the outlook for Adani Group’s ports and energy businesses to negative from stable, citing a deterioration in the Indian conglomerate’s “financial flexibility”.

The outlook turned negative for the Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd and Adani Total Gas Ltd, following a sharp decline in share prices and an increase in the yield of international bonds raised by the Adani group entities, ICRA said.

