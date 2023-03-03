Third time in 2023: Atlas Honda jacks up bike prices by up to Rs25,000

Atlas Honda, Pakistan’s biggest player in the two-wheeler segment in terms of market share, has hiked prices of motorcycles for a third time this year. With the recent increase, the bikes have been made costlier by Rs7,000-25,000.

According to a notification sent by the company to its dealers, the new rates will be applicable from March 3 onward.

Following the revision, CD70 will now be sold for Rs144,900 after an increase of Rs7,000. The price of CD70 Dream has been jacked up by Rs8,000 to Rs155,500.

The price of Pridor variant rose from Rs181,500 to Rs190,500. The CG125 model became costlier by Rs9,000 and it will be sold for Rs214,900.

Following a hike of Rs12,000, the CG125 S will now book for Rs255,900. The rate of CB125F has been revised from 330,900 to Rs350,900.

The CB150F will now be sold for Rs443,900 after an increase of Rs25,000. The CB150F (Silver) saw a price hike of Rs25,000 and it is now available at Rs447,900.

Last month, Atlas Honda jacked up prices of bikes in the range of Rs9,000-35,000. Earlier in January, the company increased motorcycle prices by Rs7,400-30,000.

Industry sources say the prices have been jacked up due to the adverse movement of rupee against all major currencies coupled with a rise in cost of manufacturing. Meanwhile, significant demand coming from Afghanistan has also given companies some room to jack up prices.

Association of Pakistan Motorcycle Assemblers (APMA) Chairman Sabir Sheikh told Business Recorder that “a huge demand for motorcycles is coming from Afghanistan, which is a big reason for the current price increase”.

Meanwhile, the rupee has also depreciated to unprecedented levels, which has caused many car and motorcycle manufacturers to jack up prices.