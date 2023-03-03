KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Thursday (March 02, 2023).

================================================================================================================= MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ================================================================================================================= As on: 02-03-2023 ================================================================================================================= Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ================================================================================================================= Fortune Sec. Intermarket Sec. Dewan Farooqe Motors 1,200,000 12.05 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,200,000 12.05 D.J.M. Sec. Fortune Sec. Engro Corporation 425,000 304.48 Fortune Sec. D.J.M. Sec. 425,000 309.62 Fortune Sec. Multiline Sec 500,000 309.62 Fortune Sec. FDM Capital 400,000 309.62 Multiline Sec Fortune Sec 500,000 304.48 FDM Capital Fortune Sec 400,000 304.48 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,650,000 307.05 ================================================================================================================= Total Turnover 3,850,000 =================================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023