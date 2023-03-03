AVN 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Thursday (March 02, 2023).

=================================================================================================================
MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER
=================================================================================================================
As on: 02-03-2023
=================================================================================================================
Member Name                  Member Name                Company                           Turnover          Rates
Buyer                        Seller                     of Shares
=================================================================================================================
Fortune Sec.                 Intermarket Sec.           Dewan Farooqe Motors              1,200,000         12.05
                                                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          1,200,000         12.05
D.J.M. Sec.                  Fortune Sec.               Engro Corporation                   425,000        304.48
Fortune Sec.                 D.J.M. Sec.                                                    425,000        309.62
Fortune Sec.                 Multiline Sec                                                  500,000        309.62
Fortune Sec.                 FDM Capital                                                    400,000        309.62
Multiline Sec                Fortune Sec                                                    500,000        304.48
FDM Capital                  Fortune Sec                                                    400,000        304.48
                                                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          2,650,000        307.05
=================================================================================================================
                                                        Total Turnover                    3,850,000
=================================================================================================================

