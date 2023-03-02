AVN 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
Mar 03, 2023
PSL 2023 Day 18: Raza, bowlers script Lahore's famous win over Quetta

Syed Ahmed Published March 2, 2023
Sikandar Raza's heroic innings and incisive bowling helped Lahore Qalandars register a come-from-behind win over struggling Quetta Gladiators in the 18th match of the Pakistan Super League season eight (PSL 8).

Chasing a small total of 149, Quetta could only manage 131/7 runs in their 20 overs, losing the game by 17 runs.

With a chasable total in sight, Quetta Gladiators started aggressively, scoring 53 runs in the power play after losing only the wicket of Yasir Khan (14). However, Lahore made a brilliant comeback after the field restrictions were lifted. In the next seven overs, they gave away only 28 runs and took four crucial wickets to put Quetta on the back foot. With scoreboard pressure mounting, Quetta batters couldn't find boundaries in the death overs and fell 17 runs short of the target.

Sarfaraz Ahmed (27 not out), and Will Smeed (32), were the two top scorers for Quetta. No other batter could touch the 20-run mark.

Lahore Qalandars were phenomenal with the ball, especially Rashi Khan, 2/14, and Haris Rauf, 3/22. David Wiese also chipped in with a solitary wicket of Martin Guptill.

Earlier, Quetta skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed put Lahore into bat after winning an important toss. The bowlers didn’t disappoint their captain as they sent seven of the Lahore batters to the pavilion after giving away only 50 runs in the 9.3 overs. That was when Sikandar Raza and Rashid Khan put up a much-needed 69-run partnership for the eighth wicket to bring Lahore back into the game. Rashid departed for his 21, but Sikandar Raza carried the bat and scored 71 runs off 34 runs to drag Lahore to a respectable total of 148.

PSL 2023 day 15: Lahore rout Islamabad to top points table

Points Table Update

With this emphatic win, Lahore Qalandars have cemented their place on top of the points table. They have five wins from six games and 10 points. Multan, with four wins from six games, are placed second with eight points, followed by Islamabad United, who have three wins and six points. Peshawar Zalmi, who had been reeling at the fifth spot, jumped one place to the fourth after beating Karachi Kings on Wednesday. Karachi, on the other hand, have slid to fifth place with two wins. Quetta Gladiators remain at the bottom of the table with a solitary win in six games.

Next Fixtures

In an all-important game, Karachi Kings will face Islamabad United at 7:00 pm on Friday. The match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

Past PSL Winners

PSL 2016 – Islamabad United

PSL 2017 – Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2018 – Islamabad United

PSL 2019 – Quetta Gladiators

PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings

PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans

PSL 2022 - Lahore Qalandars

