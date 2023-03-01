AVN 62.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.57%)
BAFL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.87%)
DFML 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
DGKC 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.52%)
EPCL 43.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.83%)
FCCL 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
FFL 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.3%)
FLYNG 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
GGL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.92%)
HUBC 69.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.82%)
HUMNL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
KAPCO 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.7%)
KEL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.66%)
MLCF 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
NETSOL 73.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
OGDC 80.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.77%)
PAEL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
PIBTL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
PPL 61.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.92%)
PRL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.68%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.12%)
SNGP 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.53%)
TELE 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
TPLP 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TRG 111.05 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.7%)
UNITY 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,976 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.78%)
BR30 13,896 Decreased By -101.6 (-0.73%)
KSE100 40,186 Decreased By -324.9 (-0.8%)
KSE30 15,036 Decreased By -150.8 (-0.99%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Earthquake death toll in Turkiye rises above 45,000

Reuters Published 01 Mar, 2023 11:17am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

ISTANBUL: The death toll in Turkiye from last month's devastating earthquake has risen to 45,089, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Wednesday, bringing the total toll including Syria to about 51,000.

The earthquake and subsequent powerful tremors injured more than 108,000 in Turkiye and left millions sheltering in tents or seeking to move to other cities.

President Tayyip Erdogan has pledged to rebuild homes within a year but it will be many months before thousands can leave tents or container housing, and daily queues for food, and move into permanent housing.

He is due to give a speech to his ruling AK Party deputies in parliament at 0900 GMT, with the focus on the quake and presidential and parliamentary elections.

They are set to be held by June and present the largest political challenge Erdogan has faced in his two-decade rule. More than 160,000 Turkish buildings containing 520,000 apartments collapsed or were severely damaged in the disaster, the worst in the country's modern history.

Some two million people were registered as having fled the region, which has been hit by more than 11,000 aftershocks since the initial quake, AFAD said in a statement. It said it had put up more than 350,000 tents, with tent cities established at 332 places across the region.

Quake killed more than 50,000 in Turkiye, Syria: revised toll

Container housing settlements were being established in 162 places.

On Tuesday, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that it would support Ankara in its response to the quake. Turkiye is "doing its best" but still needed international support to help victims, Tedros said.

World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus President Tayyip Erdogan Syria earthquake Turkiye Syria earthquake

Comments

1000 characters

Earthquake death toll in Turkiye rises above 45,000

Intra-day update: rupee down against US dollar

Talks on power as hot season arrives early

Pakistan not on IMF board’s agenda?

MPC to meet tomorrow: Hike in policy rate on the cards?

Power sector: IMF has concerns about next year’s circular debt: Dastgir

MoF says inflation likely to remain high in coming months

Polls in two provinces: Govt authorises AGP to give ECP legal advice

‘Advance to Deposit Ratio’: Higher rate of tax will not apply on banks for TY 2024

Evacuating electricity from Thar: Nepra grills NTDC for not completing transmission lines

Negative adjustment in KE’s Q2 QTA: Positive adjustment in Jan FCAs of Discos, KE approved

Read more stories