‘Anti-state’ statement case: Outspoken ex-Lt-Gen Amjad given into police remand

Recorder Report Published 28 Feb, 2023 06:15am
ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Monday, granted police a three-day physical remand of Lieutenant General Amjad Shoaib (retired) in a case registered against him on charges of inciting the public against State institutions.

Police produced the former military officer before Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah for obtaining his physical remand in a case registered against him at Ramna police station.

At the start, the prosecutor, Adnan requested the court for granting seven-day physical remand of the accused. He told the court that the accused through his statement on TV tried to spread hate between the government, the opposition, and the government employees.

He pleaded to the court that the physical remand of the accused was required for conducting an investigation and for taking him to Lahore for carrying photogrammetric.

Mudassir Khalid Abbasi, lawyer of Lt Gen (retired) Shoaib, while objecting to the prosecution’s request, requested the court to discharge him from the case. The sections included in the first information report (FIR) do not apply tomy client, he said, adding that his client only gave an example of a certain situation.

He further said that the case against his client was registered on political grounds.

The counsel said that his client had admitted uttering the words and there was no need to conduct photogrammetric and voice matching tests. The court, after hearing arguments, rejected the police’s request of granting seven days of physical remand and approved only three days of remand of the accused.

Earlier, in the wee hours of Monday, police arrested Shoaib from his residence after registration of a case at the complaint of Magistrate Owais Khan under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups, etc) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Islamabad local court State institutions Lt Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib

