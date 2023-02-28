AVN 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.47%)
OGDCL holds workshop on energy sector

Press Release Published 28 Feb, 2023 06:15am
ISLAMABAD: Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) arranged a workshop on “innovation & strategy for energy sector” with Dr Hitendra Patel, an international strategy expert and Managing Director of IXL as the key note speaker.

The idea was conceived by Dr Musadik Masood Malik, Minister of State for Petroleum who also participated & moderated various sessions.

The event was also attended by Secretary Petroleum, Special Secretary Petroleum, Senior Ministry officials and top management of public sector Oil & Gas Companies.

Dr. Hitendra Patel during the session underscored the importance of innovation & strategy to meet the challenges of fast changing economies, global politics and technological advancements.

The event was arranged against the backdrop of future outlook of hydrocarbons which are expected to be challenged by renewables, solar and exponential growth in the EV sector.

It was widely agreed among the participants that in order to achieve growth targets & long term sustainability, out of box ideas and innovation would be needed.

The participants were also unanimous in underlining the need to have a cultural change in day to day working, operations and business plans of commercial entities.

The event was designed in the form of plenary session, group discussions and various exercises to make it interactive and closer to real life situations.

OGDCL energy sector Dr Musadik Masood Malik Dr Hitendra Patel EV sector

