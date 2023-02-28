AVN 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.47%)
Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 28 Feb, 2023 06:43am
KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday (February 27, 2023).

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 25-02-2023
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        19,800        235        20,035        20,035          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           21,220        252        21,472        21,472          NIL
===========================================================================

