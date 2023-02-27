AVN 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.47%)
Actor Ushna Shah 'disgusted' after wedding guest 'violates terms of attendance'

BR Life & Style Published 27 Feb, 2023 08:25pm
Photo: Instagram @ushnashah
Actor Ushna Shah tied the knot with professional golfer Hamza Amin in Karachi on Sunday but some developments forced her to put out a statement, as apparently unauthorised images of the wedding made their way to the internet.

On Monday, the actor took to Instagram stories to put out a statement regarding a guest who violated the terms of attendance as stated in the invites.

“I am disgusted and feel violated," she wrote.

"AB Lakhany, of Moovyshoovy was invited out of obligation as I have known him for years and he happened to be at the office where we were designing invitations. His invite said strictly no plus one,”

“He was then sent a memo along with other guests to not record personal moments, especially the nikkah. Not only did he bring a plus one, he brought a photographer without permission, lied to my family that I had allowed this. That photographer then sent exclusive unapproved photos to various portals.”

Actor Ushna Shah announces engagement to golfer Hamza Amin

She further wrote that he also brought a drone into the private nikkah with only family members present and recorded the signing, which left her in tears afterwards.

“This man has no principles, no ethics and no business being hired for anything. invited him out of courtesy and he showed none. I am absolutely repulsed,” she added.

The actor went on to share images of the invitation cards and the fine print stipulating rules of attendance, photography and more.

Shah also addressed comments people made about her attire and wrote, “Whether my dress looked Indian to people or even Mongolian, does any human being deserve this? Our nikkah enclosure allowed 15 people, family only. I am dizzy with disgust that this man would stoop so low.”

She went on to name the photographer in question, Saad Ansari Photography who “claims he just posted and distributed someone else’s photos”.

The actor said she will take legal action if possible. “Whoever it was, was not invited and came with AB Lakhani — please unfollow his sick portal. If I have any legal standing to do something about this, I will. I feel absolutely violated,” she wrote.

Her concluding post reflected a more reflectory note, adding how her husband advised her to let it go.

