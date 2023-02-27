Palm eases on profit taking; strong exports stem losses

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures edged lower for a second consecutive session on Monday as traders booked profits, but robust exports and a weaker ringgit kept losses in check.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 37 ringgit, or 0.88%, to 4,165 ringgit ($931.77) a tonne by the midday break, easing from a seven-week high hit last week.

Technical selling and profit-taking following a weaker tone in other markets dragged prices lower after a falling ringgit and steady exports failed to support prices, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Feb. 1-25 rose between 15.3% and 25.4% from the same week in January, cargo surveyors said on Saturday.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade fell 0.8% against the dollar to its lowest since Nov. 30, making the commodity cheaper for holders of foreign currency.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract slipped 0.3%, while its palm oil contract fell 0.5%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.4%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices inched lower in volatile trade, as a stronger dollar and fears of a recession offset gains arising from Russia’s plans to deepen oil supply cuts.

Palm oil clocks third weekly climb on tight supply worries

Weaker crude futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Palm oil may test a support of 4,155 ringgit per tonne, a break below could open the way towards the 4,039-4,083 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.