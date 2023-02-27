AVN 63.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.78%)
BAFL 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.23%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
CNERGY 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
DFML 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
DGKC 40.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
EPCL 45.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.35%)
FCCL 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.14%)
FFL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.75%)
GGL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.31%)
HUBC 69.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
KAPCO 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
KEL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.91%)
LOTCHEM 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
MLCF 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
NETSOL 73.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
OGDC 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.4%)
PAEL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 66.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.2%)
PRL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
SILK 0.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.14%)
SNGP 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
TELE 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
TPLP 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.7%)
TRG 110.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.9%)
UNITY 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 4,045 Decreased By -8.8 (-0.22%)
BR30 14,289 Decreased By -22.6 (-0.16%)
KSE100 40,694 Decreased By -13.9 (-0.03%)
KSE30 15,310 Decreased By -15.8 (-0.1%)
Palm eases on profit taking; strong exports stem losses

Reuters Published 27 Feb, 2023 10:43am
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures edged lower for a second consecutive session on Monday as traders booked profits, but robust exports and a weaker ringgit kept losses in check.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 37 ringgit, or 0.88%, to 4,165 ringgit ($931.77) a tonne by the midday break, easing from a seven-week high hit last week.

Technical selling and profit-taking following a weaker tone in other markets dragged prices lower after a falling ringgit and steady exports failed to support prices, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Feb. 1-25 rose between 15.3% and 25.4% from the same week in January, cargo surveyors said on Saturday.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade fell 0.8% against the dollar to its lowest since Nov. 30, making the commodity cheaper for holders of foreign currency.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract slipped 0.3%, while its palm oil contract fell 0.5%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.4%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices inched lower in volatile trade, as a stronger dollar and fears of a recession offset gains arising from Russia’s plans to deepen oil supply cuts.

Palm oil clocks third weekly climb on tight supply worries

Weaker crude futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Palm oil may test a support of 4,155 ringgit per tonne, a break below could open the way towards the 4,039-4,083 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

