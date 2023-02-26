AVN 63.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.36%)
BAFL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.25%)
BOP 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
DFML 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.51%)
DGKC 40.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
EPCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.7%)
FCCL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
FFL 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.83%)
FLYNG 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
GGL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.48%)
HUBC 69.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.79%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.73%)
KEL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.82%)
LOTCHEM 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
MLCF 24.72 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.52%)
NETSOL 74.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.87%)
OGDC 87.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.33%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
PPL 66.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.35%)
PRL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.31%)
SILK 0.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.65%)
TELE 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.62%)
TPLP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TRG 111.13 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-2.76%)
UNITY 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
BR100 4,054 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.56%)
BR30 14,311 Decreased By -104.6 (-0.73%)
KSE100 40,708 Decreased By -130.8 (-0.32%)
KSE30 15,326 Decreased By -82.1 (-0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Need to develop agri sector stressed

Recorder Report Published 26 Feb, 2023 03:27am
Follow us

KARACHI: In the current situation in Pakistan, there is a need to pay attention to the development of agriculture sector immediately.

This was stated by the President of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, former president of FPCCI, former chairman of UBG and international business leader Iftikhar Ali Malik in a conversation with a delegation of traders. Iftikhar Ali Malik said that the current account deficit can be controlled through joint consultation with stakeholders and we need to control smuggling.

He further said that the representatives of the business community should give practical suggestions to the government for the development of all sectors. We should modernise the agricultural sector because we can dominate the world through agricultural products.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FPCCI Iftikhar Ali Malik SAARC UBG agri sector

Comments

1000 characters

Need to develop agri sector stressed

‘2-judge’ controversy: IK, Maryam trade barbs

No G20 joint statement after China objections on Ukraine war

Consultation begins to revive stalled renewable energy projects

'Completely false': Govt says no instruction given to stop payment of salaries, pensions

DG I&I-IR starts separating cases of tax evasion and money laundering

Punjab decides to implement austerity plan

Suo moto on polls date: 3 coalition partners request SC to constitute bench sans 2 judges

PPRA decides to start e-procurement at federal level

Karachi: markets, malls to be shut by 8:30pm

Govt yet to appoint new PTA chairman

Read more stories