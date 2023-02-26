Need to develop agri sector stressed

KARACHI: In the current situation in Pakistan, there is a need to pay attention to the development of agriculture sector immediately.

This was stated by the President of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, former president of FPCCI, former chairman of UBG and international business leader Iftikhar Ali Malik in a conversation with a delegation of traders. Iftikhar Ali Malik said that the current account deficit can be controlled through joint consultation with stakeholders and we need to control smuggling.

He further said that the representatives of the business community should give practical suggestions to the government for the development of all sectors. We should modernise the agricultural sector because we can dominate the world through agricultural products.

