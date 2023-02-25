AVN 63.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.36%)
BAFL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.25%)
BOP 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
DFML 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.51%)
DGKC 40.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
EPCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.7%)
FCCL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
FFL 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.83%)
FLYNG 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
GGL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.48%)
HUBC 69.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.79%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.73%)
KEL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.82%)
LOTCHEM 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
MLCF 24.72 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.52%)
NETSOL 74.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.87%)
OGDC 87.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.33%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
PPL 66.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.35%)
PRL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.31%)
SILK 0.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.65%)
TELE 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.62%)
TPLP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TRG 111.13 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-2.76%)
UNITY 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
BR100 4,054 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.56%)
BR30 14,311 Decreased By -104.6 (-0.73%)
KSE100 40,708 Decreased By -130.8 (-0.32%)
KSE30 15,326 Decreased By -82.1 (-0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price drops nearly 8% since February 1

  • Decline led by stability in exchange rates, depleting purchasing power
Bilal Hussain Published 25 Feb, 2023 07:35pm
Follow us

Gold price in Pakistan witnessed a drop of nearly 8% since February 1 owing to stability in exchange rates, depleting purchasing power and fall in yellow metal’s international price.

The per tola price of gold dropped to Rs194,100 on Saturday against all-time high of Rs210,500 on January 30 – less than a month ago, according to data shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Gold price retreated Rs2,000 per tola in the last two days alone.

Gold inches up

Last month, market experts blamed speculators for inflating the price of the precious metal amid rupee depreciation.

“Speculation issue has largely settled in the gold market however, the demand for jewelry in the market is negligible,” APGJSA President Haroon Chand said.

The seasoned gold merchant said that the short-term outlook of the yellow metal appeared to be on the downside but he expects its price to go up in the long run.

Pakistan is witnessing what some experts, such as economist Murtaza Syed, have termed the worst economic crisis in history. The rupee has depreciated significantly – over 20% in the ongoing fiscal year so far.

Gold prices decline sharply

The confidence of the public in the local currency reduced as people thronged to buy foreign exchange such as dollars. After State Bank of Pakistan’s restrictions on selling forex to the general public, gold became the best avenue for the public to park its savings.

The drop in domestic price of gold in February coincides with its international price that dropped $107 to $1,811 per ounce last month. However prior to this, the gold price was moving up in Pakistan regardless of the direction of international price.

AA Gold Commodities Director Adnan Agar said that the expectation of resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme and the recent announcement of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar regarding the receipt of $700 million from China had stabilised the market.

“The price of gold may remain stable for some time because market expects the economy to stabilise in the short term,” he said.

However, he also expected uncertain times in the long run and said that he saw rupee depreciating further and gold prices climbing after a short respite.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates gold market Spot gold US gold gold price gold rates gold rate Gold Spot gold spot rate

Comments

1000 characters

Gold price drops nearly 8% since February 1

IMF flags debt restructuring hurdles for distressed economies

Dar directs authorities to fast-track execution of overseas Pakistanis housing projects

Energy Conservation Plan: DCs in Sindh asked to furnish compliance report

Zahir Shah appointed as acting NAB chairman

At least 13 die in traffic accident on Multan-Sukkur Motorway

Trade resumes after key Afghan border crossing with Pakistan reopens

China urges Russia-Ukraine talks, UN supports no nukes clause

Iran still seeking to kill Trump, general says

India’s push to regulate crypto gains IMF, US support at G20

Kazakhstan backs China's Ukraine plan before Blinken visit

Read more stories