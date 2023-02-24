Gold inches up

KARACHI: Gold prices on Thursday regained some value on the local market, traders said. They grew by Rs500 to Rs196100 per tola and Rs429 to Rs168124 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold prices were quoted for $1826 per ounce.

Silver prices dropped by Rs30 to Rs2120 per tola and Rs25.27 to Rs1817.55 per 10 grams, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023