Feb 24, 2023
World

Oman opens airspace, joining Saudi in Israeli airline corridor

Reuters Published 24 Feb, 2023 06:00am
DUBAI: Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Thursday said the Gulf Arab state’s airspace will be open for all civilian carriers, a move that would enable Israeli airlines to utilise a Saudi-Oman corridor to cut flight times to Asia.

Saudi Arabia, which like Oman does not have formal ties with Israel, last summer said it would open its airspace to all air carriers, but Israeli officials had said the corridor could not be implemented until Oman consented.

“Enforcing international and local requirements against discrimination in dealing with civilian aircraft, the Civil Aviation Authority confirms that the sultanate’s airspace is open to all carriers that meet the requirements of overflying,” the CAA said in a statement on Twitter.

Israeli flag carrier El Al said that beyond shortening current flight times, it would now examine opening new routes to Australia and restarting flights to India.

