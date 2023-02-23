AVN 64.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.89%)
BAFL 30.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.79%)
BOP 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.33%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.42%)
DFML 12.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.28%)
DGKC 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.19%)
EPCL 45.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
FCCL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.98%)
FFL 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.96%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
GGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.4%)
HUBC 69.47 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.42%)
HUMNL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KAPCO 28.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
KEL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.08%)
LOTCHEM 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.64%)
MLCF 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
NETSOL 76.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.88%)
OGDC 88.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-2.17%)
PAEL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
PPL 67.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-3.64%)
PRL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.96%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.83%)
TELE 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
TPLP 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.42%)
TRG 114.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-1.95%)
UNITY 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.85%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,077 Decreased By -46.5 (-1.13%)
BR30 14,416 Decreased By -201.6 (-1.38%)
KSE100 40,839 Decreased By -329.1 (-0.8%)
KSE30 15,408 Decreased By -120.3 (-0.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US GDP up 2.7% in fourth quarter, less than earlier reported

AFP Published 23 Feb, 2023 07:45pm
Follow us

WASHINGTON: The US economy grew slightly less than reported in the final three months last year, the Commerce Department said Thursday, citing a downward revision to consumer spending.

GDP growth in the October to December period was 2.7 percent, annualized, lower than the 2.9 percent increase originally reported.

“The updated estimates primarily reflected a downward revision to consumer spending that was partly offset by an upward revision to nonresidential fixed investment,” said the Commerce Department in a statement.

GDP growth for 2022 remains unchanged at 2.1 percent.

The adjustment comes as the Federal Reserve’s aggressive efforts to cool demand and lower inflation ripple through the world’s biggest economy, leading to a slump in the housing sector and hitting consumer spending.

But overall, the labor market and consumption has generally held up, fueling hopes of a “soft landing” for the economy where inflation comes down without a major downturn.

US weekly jobless claims fall; fourth-quarter growth trimmed

In the fourth quarter last year, economic growth reflected increases in areas like private inventory investment, led by manufacturing, as well as consumer spending, said the Commerce Department.

But among consumer spending, there was a shift from spending on goods to services.

The pick-ups were also partly offset by decreases in residential fixed investment and exports, the department added.

The deceleration in GDP in the final months last year mainly reflected a downturn in exports and slowing in consumer spending, among other areas, the Commerce Department said.

In the third quarter of 2022, GDP rose 3.2 percent.

Analysts expect the pace of expansion to also slow in the first few months of 2023, in welcome news to the Fed.

“However, even as growth slows, a focus on lowering elevated inflation means rates will move up further and will remain higher for longer,” said Rubeela Farooqi, chief US economist at High Frequency Economics.

US economy US GDP

Comments

1000 characters

US GDP up 2.7% in fourth quarter, less than earlier reported

Next MPC meeting so far scheduled on March 16, says SBP

Punjab, KPK polls: SC says will not tolerate violation of Constitution

President Alvi approves Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2023

Imran says elections only way to bring political stability in Pakistan

Security forces kill eight terrorists in Balochistan's Kech district

Rupee registers back-to-back gains against US dollar

HUBCO says CPHGC’s 2x660MW power plant declared ‘project complete’

PM Shehbaz announces 100,000 laptops for Pakistan’s youth

Turkiye investigates building contractors as quake toll rises

PTI's KP leadership surrenders as 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' enters second day

Read more stories