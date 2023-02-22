AVN 65.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.81%)
BAFL 30.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
BOP 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.51%)
CNERGY 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
DFML 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 41.61 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.77%)
EPCL 46.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.41%)
FCCL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.08%)
FFL 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.83%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.51%)
GGL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.97%)
HUBC 66.45 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.28%)
HUMNL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.13%)
KAPCO 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.91%)
LOTCHEM 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.56%)
MLCF 23.70 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (8.17%)
NETSOL 78.04 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.61%)
OGDC 90.16 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.49%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
PPL 71.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.15%)
PRL 13.17 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.01%)
SILK 0.86 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.88%)
SNGP 41.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
TELE 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.42%)
TPLP 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.84%)
TRG 115.65 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (2.98%)
UNITY 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.61%)
BR100 4,092 Increased By 5.1 (0.12%)
BR30 14,532 Increased By 15.6 (0.11%)
KSE100 40,987 Increased By 37.4 (0.09%)
KSE30 15,425 Decreased By -8.1 (-0.05%)
NZ dollar perks up on still hawkish RBNZ, Aussie dips on wages data

Reuters Published 22 Feb, 2023 08:43am
SYDNEY: The New Zealand dollar perked up on Wednesday after its central bank delivered a hawkish rate rise, while the Aussie dipped on softer-than-expected wage data that eased fears of a price-wage spiral and raised prospects for a soft landing.

The kiwi dollar climbed 0.5% to $0.6248, before easing a little to $0.6224. It eased 0.6% overnight as demand for the US dollar surged on a surprise rebound in business activity in the United States that raised concern that interest rates there will be kept higher for longer.

The Aussie slid 0.3% to $0.6833, edging closer to a six-month trough of $0.6812 hit just three sessions ago. It has support at $0.6804 and faces resistance at $0.6913.

Australia, NZ dollars mark time ahead of wages data, RBNZ and Fed

In particular, the Aussie fell 0.4% to NZ$1.0986, the lowest in almost a week.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand on Wednesday raised interest rates by 50 basis points to 4.75%, as widely expected, although the central bank left its projection for the peak rate unchanged at 5.5%, a hawkish sign as the country recovers from Cyclone Gabrielle.

New Zealand two-year swap rates jumped 10 basis points to 5.30% before easing back a little.

Futures also implied a higher peak for the case rate of 5.37% from 5.30% before the rate decision.

Data out on Wednesday also showed that Australian wages grew at their fastest in a decade in the last quarter but that was still short of market forecasts and could lessen the pressure for further aggressive increases in interest rates.

“Wages remain less than half of headline CPI – which is hardly the ‘wage spiral’ the RBA fears, and that should keep the hawks at bay,” said Matthew Simpson, analyst at City Index.

“Both the quarterly and annual read were below market expectations and, whilst it is clearly too soon to get excited over ‘peak wages’, momentum is slowing so perhaps we are near.”

Australian government bonds rallied, with the yield on three-year bonds plunging 10 basis points to 3.533%, while 10-year yields eased 6 basis points to 3.868%.

