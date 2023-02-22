Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Tuesday (February 21, 2023).
========================
Open Bid Rs 266.00
Open Offer Rs 269.00
========================
|Stock
|Price
|
Paramount Mod / Feb 22
First Paramount Modaraba(FPRM)
|
5.10
▲ 0.85 (20.00%)
|
Kohat Textile / Feb 22
Kohat Textile Mills Limited(KOHTM)
|
12.01
▲ 1.00 (9.08%)
|
United Brands / Feb 22
United Brands Limited(UBDL)
|
12.80
▲ 1.00 (8.47%)
|
Tandlianwala Sugar / Feb 22
Tandlianwala Sugar Mills Limited(TSML)
|
65.25
▲ 4.55 (7.50%)
|
Pak Synthetics / Feb 22
Pakistan Synthetics Limited(PSYL)
|
39.61
▲ 2.76 (7.49%)
|
Gharibwal Cement / Feb 22
Gharibwal Cement Limited(GWLC)
|
16.01
▲ 1.11 (7.45%)
|
Pakistan Services / Feb 22
Pakistan Services Limited(PSEL)
|
1774
▲ 115.79 (6.98%)
|
Sitara Chemical / Feb 22
Sitara Chemical Industries Limited(SITC)
|
247.80
▲ 13.97 (5.97%)
|
JS Investments / Feb 22
JS Investments Limited(JSIL)
|
18
▲ 0.85 (4.96%)
|
First Pak Mod. / Feb 22
First Pak Modaraba(PAKMI)
|
1.73
▲ 0.07 (4.22%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Hira Textile / Feb 22
Hira Textile Mills Limited(HIRAT)
|
1.60
▼ -0.19 (-10.61%)
|
Grays Leasing / Feb 22
Grays Leasing Limited(GRYL)
|
3.45
▼ -0.37 (-9.69%)
|
Redco Tex. / Feb 22
Redco Textiles Limited(REDCO)
|
6.30
▼ -0.60 (-8.70%)
|
Ghazi Fabrics / Feb 22
Ghazi Fabrics International Limited(GFIL)
|
3.98
▼ -0.37 (-8.51%)
|
Shahtaj Textile / Feb 22
Shahtaj Textile Limited(STJT)
|
80.10
▼ -6.00 (-6.97%)
|
Philip Morris Pak. / Feb 22
Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited(PMPK)
|
536
▼ -30.55 (-5.39%)
|
Pak Datacom / Feb 22
Pak Datacom Limited(PAKD)
|
56.62
▼ -3.13 (-5.24%)
|
Land Mark Spinning / Feb 22
Landmark Spinning Industries Limited(LMSM)
|
11.01
▼ -0.59 (-5.09%)
|
Engro Poly(Pref / Feb 22
Engro Poly(Pref)(EPCLPS)
|
12
▼ -0.49 (-3.92%)
|
Archroma Pak / Feb 22
Archroma Pakistan Limited(ARPL)
|
430.06
▼ -16.12 (-3.61%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Feb 22
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
6,395,078
▼ -0.01
|
Oil & Gas Dev. / Feb 22
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited(OGDC)
|
5,383,683
▲ 0.00
|
TRG Pak Ltd / Feb 22
TRG Pakistan Limited(TRG)
|
4,393,644
▼ -0.29
|
Cnergyico PK / Feb 22
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
4,134,453
▲ 0.00
|
B.O.Punjab / Feb 22
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
3,994,000
▼ -0.01
|
Pak Refinery / Feb 22
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
3,591,351
▼ -0.08
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Feb 22
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
3,166,596
▼ -0.07
|
Sui North Gas / Feb 22
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited(SNGP)
|
3,158,758
▼ -0.01
|
Pak Petroleum / Feb 22
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
2,746,458
▲ 0.30
|
Hascol Petrol / Feb 22
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
2,543,000
▲ 0.03
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Feb 21
|
264.50
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Feb 21
|
262.50
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Feb 21
|
135
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Feb 21
|
0.93
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Feb 21
|
1.21
|
Euro to USD / Feb 21
|
1.06
|
UK LIBOR % / Feb 20
|
4.56
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Feb 21
|
3997.34
|
India Sensex / Feb 21
|
60672.72
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Feb 21
|
27473.10
|
Nasdaq / Feb 21
|
11492.30
|
Hang Seng / Feb 21
|
20529.49
|
FTSE 100 / Feb 21
|
7977.75
|
Dow Jones / Feb 21
|
33129.59
|
Germany DAX 30 / Feb 21
|
15397.62
|
France CAC40 / Feb 21
|
7308.65
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Feb 20
|
20035
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Feb 21
|
76.16
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Feb 21
|
168896
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Feb 21
|
1835.07
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Feb 21
|
81.53
Comments