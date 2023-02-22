AVN 65.82 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.88%)
Recorder Report Published 22 Feb, 2023 03:30am
KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Tuesday (February 21, 2023).

=================================================================================================================
MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER
=================================================================================================================
As on: 21-02-2023
=================================================================================================================
Member Name                  Member Name                Company                           Turnover          Rates
Buyer                        Seller                     of Shares
=================================================================================================================
Alfalah Sec.                 Topline Sec.               Adamjee Insurance                  463,000          29.77
                                                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           463,000          29.77
D.J.M. Sec.                  Fortune Sec.               Engro Corporation                  100,000         299.94
Fortune Sec.                 D.J.M. Sec.                                                   100,000         304.82
Fortune Sec.                 Topline Sec.                                                  100,000         301.93
Fortune Sec.                 Topline Sec.                                                  100,000         303.37
Topline Sec.                 Fortune Sec.                                                  200,000         299.94
                                                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           600,000         301.66
Alfalah Sec.                 Topline Sec.               First National Equity           18,000,000           3.82
                                                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        18,000,000           3.82
Alfalah Sec.                 Topline Sec.               Mehmood Textile                     90,000         905.71
Aba Ali H. Sec               Alfalah Sec                                                    62,500         800.00
                                                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           152,500         862.39
Sherman Sec                  ASDA Sec                   Service Global Footwear                500          26.60
                                                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               500          26.60
Khanani Sec.                 Fikree's (SMC)             The Bank Of Khyber                  11,250          13.10
                                                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            11,250          13.10
=================================================================================================================
                                                        Total Turnover                  19,227,250
=================================================================================================================

