KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Tuesday (February 21, 2023).

================================================================================================================= MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ================================================================================================================= As on: 21-02-2023 ================================================================================================================= Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ================================================================================================================= Alfalah Sec. Topline Sec. Adamjee Insurance 463,000 29.77 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 463,000 29.77 D.J.M. Sec. Fortune Sec. Engro Corporation 100,000 299.94 Fortune Sec. D.J.M. Sec. 100,000 304.82 Fortune Sec. Topline Sec. 100,000 301.93 Fortune Sec. Topline Sec. 100,000 303.37 Topline Sec. Fortune Sec. 200,000 299.94 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 600,000 301.66 Alfalah Sec. Topline Sec. First National Equity 18,000,000 3.82 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 18,000,000 3.82 Alfalah Sec. Topline Sec. Mehmood Textile 90,000 905.71 Aba Ali H. Sec Alfalah Sec 62,500 800.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 152,500 862.39 Sherman Sec ASDA Sec Service Global Footwear 500 26.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 26.60 Khanani Sec. Fikree's (SMC) The Bank Of Khyber 11,250 13.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,250 13.10 ================================================================================================================= Total Turnover 19,227,250 =================================================================================================================

