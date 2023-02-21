AVN 63.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.51%)
Rear Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi takes over as COMPAK commander

Published 21 Feb, 2023
KARACHI: Rear Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi assumed the Command of Pakistan Fleet as COMPAK during Change of Command ceremony held at Karachi. Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami handed over the Command to the newly appointed Commander Pakistan Fleet.

Rear Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore and National Defence University, Islamabad. The Admiral has an illustrious naval career covering vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments. In recognition of his meritorious services the Admiral was awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) by Government of Pakistan.

The Change of Command ceremony was attended by Pakistan Navy officers, CPOs/ Sailors and Navy Civilians.

Rear Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi takes over as COMPAK commander

