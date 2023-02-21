AVN 63.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.51%)
Ukraine grain exports down

Reuters Published 21 Feb, 2023 05:57am
KYIV: Ukraine grain exports are down 28.7% at 30.3 million tonnes in the 2022/23 season so far, hit by a smaller harvest and logistical difficulties caused by the Russian invasion, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday.

The volume so far in the July to June season included about 10.8 million tonnes of wheat, 17.4 million tonnes of corn and about 2 million tonnes of barley. Exports at the same stage of the previous season were almost 42.5 million tonnes.

The ministry said grain exports so far in February had reached 3.3 million tonnes as of Feb. 20, down from 4.07 million tonnes in the same period last year.

After an almost six-month blockade caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, three Ukrainian Black Sea ports were unblocked at the end of July under a deal between Moscow and Kyiv brokered by the United Nations and Turkey.

However, Ukraine has repeatedly accused Russia of delaying inspections of ships carrying Ukrainian agricultural goods, leading to reduced shipments and losses for traders.

Ukraine appealed last week to the United Nations and Turkey to press Russia to stop hindering Ukrainian grain shipments that supply millions of people and not to use food as a weapon.

