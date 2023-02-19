AVN 64.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.35%)
Announce election date or step down, Sheikh Rashid asks President Alvi

BR Web Desk Published February 19, 2023 Updated February 19, 2023 01:46pm
Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Sunday that President Dr Arif Alvi should either announce the election date tomorrow (on Monday) or step down from his position, Aaj News reported.

Talking to the media in Lahore, Sheikh Rashid said President Alvi holds the highest constitutional post, and has complete authority to announce the date of the elections.

Rashid said he was in Lahore to meet Imran Khan and that he was ready to get arrested on February 22 as part of the Jail Bharo Tehreek, if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief ordered.

Rashid said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had not earned respect by pushing the country into crisis, adding the elections will be held together in the provinces and the centre.

Sheikh Rashid claimed on Sunday that elections for the national and provincial assemblies will be held on the same date.

He also claimed that the ‘country’s fate’ would be decided by April 30, adding that after Allah only the Supreme Court could save Pakistan.

The former minister said he had been ‘reborn’ as a new Sheikh Rashid after being kept in prison on false charges. He also said that he forgives his imprisonment and the hideouts he was taken to with his eyes blindfolded belonged to the ‘institutions’.

Referring to Khawaja Asif’s statement about Pakistan having already defaulted, he said that the defence minister had given a significant statement at a sensitive time. He said that Khawaja Asif had proved by his statements that he still has his father’s blood in his veins.

Sheikh Rashid was recently released after a two-week-long captivity in Adiala jail. He was accused of making allegations that Asif Zardari of being involved in an assassination attempt to assassinate Imran Khan.

During captivity, he had alleged that his house had been ransacked by police officials and that he had been offered meetings with ‘important personalities’.

