AVN 64.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.52%)
BAFL 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.49%)
BOP 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.26%)
CNERGY 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
DFML 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
DGKC 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
EPCL 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FCCL 11.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.76%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
HUBC 66.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.3%)
HUMNL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
KEL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.82%)
LOTCHEM 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
MLCF 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.08%)
NETSOL 78.54 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.56%)
OGDC 94.31 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.3%)
PAEL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
PPL 75.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.17%)
PRL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.15%)
SNGP 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.12%)
TELE 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
TPLP 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
TRG 115.22 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (0.9%)
UNITY 13.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.46%)
BR100 4,118 Increased By 8.8 (0.21%)
BR30 14,731 Increased By 57.4 (0.39%)
KSE100 41,102 Increased By 23.3 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,492 Increased By 3.7 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US tries to woo India away from Russia with display of F-35s, bombers

Reuters Published 17 Feb, 2023 03:49pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

BENGALURU: The United States brought its most advanced fighter jet, the F-35, to India for the first time this week alongside F-16s, Super Hornets and B-1B bombers as Washington looks to woo New Delhi away from its traditional military supplier, Russia.

India, desperate to modernise its largely Soviet-era fighter jet fleet to boost its air power, is concerned about Russian supply delays due to the Ukraine war and faces pressure from the West to distance itself from Moscow.

The American delegation to the week-long Aero India show in Bengaluru, which ends on Friday, is the biggest in the 27-year history of the show and underlines the growing strategic relationship between the United States and India.

In contrast, Russia, India’s largest weapons supplier since the Soviet Union days, had a nominal presence. Its state-owned weapons exporter Rosoboronexport had a joint stall with United Aircraft and Almaz-Antey, displaying miniature models of aircraft, trucks, radars and tanks.

At previous editions of the show, Rosoboronexport had a more central position for its stall, although Russia has not brought a fighter jet to Bengaluru for a decade after India began considering more European and US fighter jets.

Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornets have already entered the race to supply fighter jets for the Indian Navy’s second aircraft carrier and Lockheed Martin’s F-21, an upgraded F-16 designed for India unveiled at Aero India in 2019, are also being offered to the air force.

A $20 billion air force proposal to buy 114 multi-role fighter aircraft has been pending for five years, brought into sharp focus by tensions with China and Pakistan.

The F-35 is not being considered by India “as of now”, according to an Indian Air Force (IAF) source, but the display of two F-35s at Aero India for the first time was a sign of New Delhi’s growing strategic importance to Washington.

It was “not a sales pitch” but rather a signal to the importance of the bilateral defence relationship in the Indo-Pacific region, said Angad Singh, an independent defence analyst.

Russian arms supplies to India worth $13bn in past 5 years

“Even if weapons sales aren’t the cornerstone of the relationship, there is a cooperation and collaboration at the military level between India and the US,” he added. The United States is selective about which countries it allows to buy the F-35.

When asked if it would be offered to India, Rear Admiral Michael L. Baker, defence attache at the US embassy in India, said New Delhi was in the “very early stages” of considering whether it wanted the plane.

An IAF spokeperson did not respond to a request for comment on its interest in F-35s. Ahead of the show, Russian state news agencies reported that Moscow had supplied New Delhi with around $13 billion of arms in the past five years and had placed orders for $10 billion.

The United States has approved arms sales worth more than $6 billion to India in the last six years, including transport aircraft, Apache, Chinook and MH-60 helicopters, missiles, air defence systems, naval guns and P-8I Poseidon surveillance aircraft.

India also wants to manufacture more defence equipment at home in collaboration with global giants, first to meet its own needs and eventually to export sophisticated weapons platforms.

India Russia New Delhi Indian Air Force F 16s Super Hornets

Comments

1000 characters

US tries to woo India away from Russia with display of F-35s, bombers

Intra-day update: rupee registers gains against US dollar

Import restrictions bite: Pak Suzuki extends automobile plant shutdown

Pakistan to make and send high-quality, fireproof tents to Turkiye: PM Shehbaz

BBC tax raids put India press freedom in spotlight

‘Jail bharo tehreek’: I will surrender before Imran Khan does, says Sheikh Rashid

Low-income segment to remain largely unaffected from gas tariff hike: Musadik Malik

Bestway Cement expands production capacity with completion of Hattar Plant Line

Unconsolidated: PSO reports loss of Rs4.56bn in 2QFY23

Oil unlikely to break above $100/bbl this year, J.P.Morgan says

Read more stories