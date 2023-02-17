AVN 64.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.52%)
Feb 17, 2023
World

UK’s Sunak tells Northern Ireland’s SDLP: Protocol deal ‘not done yet’

Reuters Published 17 Feb, 2023 03:28pm
BELFAST: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told Northern Ireland’s Social Democratic and Labour Party on Friday a deal with the European Union over post-Brexit trading arrangements governing the province was not yet done, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said. “(Sunak) said the deal is not done yet.

I think he is clear that lots of progress has been made and that’s what we’ve been hearing from the European side and Dublin as well,“ Eastwood told reporters, describing detail as “scant”.

UK PM shuffles cabinet to bolster economy

“But he said it’s not done and he is going to Munich to see (European Commission President) Ursula von der Leyen and we’ll see what comes out of that but I would be fairly optimistic that we’re very close to an agreement.”

