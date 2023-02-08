UK PM shuffles cabinet to bolster economy

LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reshuffled his cabinet on Tuesday, breaking up two departments to better suit his pledges to spur the economy and turn around his party’s fortunes before an election expected next year.

Sunak created a new energy security and net zero department, led by former business minister Grant Shapps, and three other departments, with one focusing on science and innovation, a personal passion for the British leader.

The former finance minister and multi-millionaire, who once worked for a hedge fund, is trying to steer the economy through a prolonged period of double-digit inflation and stagnation, a situation worsened by the soaring cost of energy.

He is also under pressure to try to prove his belief that Britain can reap the benefits of its departure from the European Union by developing new trade ties with international partners.

“The government needs to reflect the priorities of the British people and be designed to deliver for them,” Sunak said on Twitter. “These changes will focus teams on the issues that will build a better future for our children and grandchildren.”