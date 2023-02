LONDON: European stock markets dropped at the open Friday on profit-taking after London and Paris this week struck record high levels on economic recovery hopes.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index fell 0.5 percent to 7,975.83 points, having passed 8,000 for the first time on Wednesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index shed 0.9 percent to 15,388.99 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.8 percent to 7,306.94.