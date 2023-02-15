AVN 64.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
BAFL 30.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
BOP 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.35%)
CNERGY 3.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
DGKC 41.43 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.7%)
EPCL 46.97 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.21%)
FCCL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
FFL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.17%)
FLYNG 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 67.15 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.05%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
KEL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.74%)
MLCF 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.38%)
NETSOL 76.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
OGDC 95.78 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (1.9%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PPL 77.54 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.64%)
PRL 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 44.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
TPLP 15.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.4%)
TRG 113.84 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.03%)
UNITY 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,141 Increased By 34.5 (0.84%)
BR30 14,930 Increased By 234.5 (1.6%)
KSE100 41,327 Increased By 176.7 (0.43%)
KSE30 15,569 Increased By 153.3 (0.99%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Stock markets diverge as traders react to inflation numbers

AFP Published February 15, 2023 Updated February 15, 2023 05:33pm
Follow us

LONDON: Europe stock markets climbed Wednesday after Asian counterparts finished lower, with traders digesting news of cooler UK and US inflation.

The dollar jumped on expectations of more rises to US interest rates as the pace of price rises in the world’s biggest economy was less than hoped.

Analysts said the bigger-than-expected drop in UK inflation could see the Bank of England pause its rate-tightening cycle.

“After a US inflation number which proved a mild disappointment to the market…, the UK’s own inflation reading came in lower than expected,” noted AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

London stocks hit record peak, dollar drops before US inflation

The much-anticipated US inflation update Tuesday showed a slight slowdown in January from the previous month – but the 6.4-percent reading was higher than forecast.

On Wednesday, official data showed UK annual inflation has eased to 10.1 percent last month from 10.5 percent to December.

Central banks have massively hiked interest rates over the past year in a bid to cool decades-high inflation.

“Investors are trying to work out how the US Federal Reserve might react as they desperately look towards the milestone of the final rate hike in this cycle,” said Mould.

“For now, markets are retaining some confidence that this pivot isn’t too far away.”

Focus now turns to the release of US retail sales figures on Wednesday.

Wall Street ended mixed Tuesday, having fluctuated after the data release.

In Asia Wednesday, Hong Kong led losses with a drop of 1.4 percent – the recent boost from China’s reopening from zero-Covid running out of steam.

London just about stayed in positive territory, despite a 10-percent plunge in the share price of Barclays bank.

Barclays missed its earnings target in the final quarter of last year after heavily increasing provisions for loans it expects to turn sour on fallout from high inflation.

Elsewhere, Dutch brewer Heineken on Wednesday reported a jump in 2022 sales after it passed increased costs onto consumers – but its net profit fell.

Key figures around 1200 GMT

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.1 percent at 7,958.81 points

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.4 percent at 15,448.26

Paris - CAC 40: UP 1.1 percent at 7,294.21

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.7 percent at 4,268.28

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.4 percent at 27,501.86 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.4 percent at 20,812.17 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.4 percent at 3,280.49 (close)

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.5 percent at 34,089.27 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0716 from $1.0739 on Tuesday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2060 from $1.2176

Euro/pound: UP at 88.85 pence from 88.17 pence

Dollar/yen: UP at 133.46 yen from 133.07 yen

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.9 percent at $78.35 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.7 percent at $84.97 per barrel

European stocks index

Comments

1000 characters

Stock markets diverge as traders react to inflation numbers

ATC rejects Imran Khan’s bail in ECP protest case

Inflation in Pakistan could average 33% in first half of 2023, says Moody’s economist

Rupee continues winning momentum against US dollar

Tax raids at BBC India offices enter second day

Askari Bank reports 45% increase in profit after tax in 2022

Turkiye Erdogan vows to rebuild after quake, rescue work winds down

Intermarket Securities eyes acquisition of EFG Hermes Pakistan

Oil drops on US inventory jump, rate hike worries

UN appeals for $5.6 billion for aid to Ukraine in 2023

Most Asian currencies hit 1-month lows as dollar firms after US CPI data

Read more stories