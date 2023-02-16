CM, federal minister agree to resolve issues of K-IV, RBOD amicably

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister for Water Syed Khursheed Shah in their high power meeting have agreed to settle all the outstanding issues, including K-IV, RBOD-I and III, and Hub Canal projects amicably.

The meeting was attended by WAPDA Chairman Gen Sajjad Ghani (retd), Secretary Water Resources Hassan Nasir Jami through video link, Joint Secretary Maher Ali Shah, GM North Masood Soomro, PD K-IV Aamir Mughal, Sindh Minister for Local Govt Nasir Shah, Minister for Irrigation Sindh Jam Khan Shoro, Sindh Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Chairman P&D Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Finance Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary LG Najam Shah, Secretary Irrigation Sohail Qureshi and other concerned officers, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

The meeting was told that the Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme K-IV Phase-I (260 MGD) was being constructed in Districts Malir and Thatta with the objective to provide a dependable and sustainable water transmission system from its more than 100 kilometres away source of Keenjhar Lake to three reservoirs around the city to feed Karachi Water Supply and Distribution Network.

The Chief Minister said the project would enable the water supply system to meet the public needs and requirements of commercial and industrial activities. He said the water supports economic activities, alleviates poverty by flourishing the existing and future industries in Karachi. He directed to expedite the pace of works on the project.

Federal Minister Khursheed Shah said his team had told him that there were some cases of land disputes under hearing in courts.

At this, the CM directed the Chief Secretary to get all the issues of land and court cases cleared so that the work on the project could be accelerated.

The CM Sindh was told that the tender for different components of the K-IV had been awarded and work was about to start.

The meeting was told that the WAPDA had completed its work on Right Bank Outfall Drain-I & III in June 2020 but the project had yet to be taken over by the Sindh government.

The meeting was told that the remaining work of remodelling/widening of Indus Link and construction of structures from RD 00 to 80+663 has been completed. The remodelling of MNVD (RD 0 to RD 110) and Additional Structures from RD 110 to 220 have been completed and the RBOD Extension (MNVD) or additional structures from RD 0+000 to RD 132+600 & from RD 110 to 220 have also been done, the meeting was told.

The meeting was also told that the remaining work of the RBOD Extension Drain from RD 161+000 to 284+000 has been completed.

At this, the CM Sindh said there were some shortcomings in the project and the current heavy rains and floods had further damaged its structure, therefore in such a state of affairs, the project could not be taken over.

After thorough discussion, it was decided that a joint team of WAPDA and the Irrigation Department would conduct the survey of the RBODs and submit their report for further decision.

Federal Minister Syed Khursheed Shah pointed out that there were some liabilities of over Rs1 billion on account of the operation and maintenance of Hub Dam against the Sindh government.

At this, the Chief Minister directed the Local Government Department to reconcile the liabilities and put up the case for payment to Wapda.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Chief Minister urged the Wapda authorities to expedite work on K-IV so that it could be completed by 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023