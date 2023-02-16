Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Wednesday (February 15, 2023).
Open Bid Rs 265.50
Open Offer Rs 268.50
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Feb 16
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Feb 16
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
399.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Feb 16
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Feb 16
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Feb 16
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Feb 16
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
64.96
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Feb 16
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
405.72
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Feb 16
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Feb 16
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
6.66
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Feb 16
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
57.98
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Feb 16
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
12,584,506
▼ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Feb 16
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
7,819,856
▼ 0.00
|
Hub Power Co. / Feb 16
The Hub Power Company Limited(HUBC)
|
7,228,483
▼ 0.00
|
Oil & Gas Dev. / Feb 16
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited(OGDC)
|
7,173,531
▼ 0.00
|
TRG Pak Ltd / Feb 16
TRG Pakistan Limited(TRG)
|
6,968,402
▼ 0.00
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Feb 16
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
6,539,056
▼ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / Feb 16
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
5,666,093
▼ 0.00
|
Bank AL-Habib / Feb 16
Bank AL Habib Limited(BAHL)
|
4,823,215
▼ 0.00
|
Sui South Gas / Feb 16
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
3,979,932
▼ 0.00
|
Sui North Gas / Feb 16
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited(SNGP)
|
3,506,298
▼ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Feb 15
|
267.35
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Feb 15
|
265.35
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Feb 15
|
133.92
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Feb 15
|
0.92
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Feb 15
|
1.20
|
Euro to USD / Feb 15
|
1.07
|
UK LIBOR % / Feb 15
|
4.56
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Feb 15
|
4147.60
|
India Sensex / Feb 15
|
61275.09
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Feb 15
|
27501.86
|
Nasdaq / Feb 15
|
12070.59
|
Hang Seng / Feb 15
|
20812.17
|
FTSE 100 / Feb 15
|
7997.83
|
Dow Jones / Feb 15
|
34128.05
|
Germany DAX 30 / Feb 15
|
15506.34
|
France CAC40 / Feb 15
|
7300.86
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Feb 15
|
78.55
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Feb 15
|
22035
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Feb 15
|
167953
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Feb 15
|
1845.80
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Feb 15
|
82.87
